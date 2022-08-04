Cardano price rally is imminent, analysts set $0.72 target for ADA

Cardano price eyes the $0.72 target as analysts predict a 40% rally in the Ethereum-killer altcoin.

Cardano recently witnessed breakout from a falling wedge, and prepares to reclaim mid-2017 resistance.

Invalidation of Cardano’s uptrend would come from a break below $0.33.

Cardano price prepares for a rebound despite consecutive delays in the Vasil hard fork. Analysts have identified bullish potential in the altcoin, predicting a breakout past resistance at $0.55.

Cardano price prepared to shock holders?

Cardano price recouped its losses post the FOMC announcement and recovered from its July 26 lows at $0.45. The Ethereum-killer smart contracts chain is ready for a breakout, eyeing a 40% rally to $0.72. Analysts believe the altcoin is likely to continue its uptrend, and a break past resistance at $0.55 will confirm Cardano’s bullish move. A breakout from a falling wedge is considered indicative of a price rally, according to analysts at rektcapital, who believe an uptrend is imminent, in the case of Cardano.

ADA/USD 1-week chart

Cardano price can therefore climb as high as $0.72. The bullish scenario is a favorable narrative, alongside a spike in the number of smart contracts on the Cardano chain and rising on-chain activity.

rektcapital’s targets for Cardano are $0.51, $0.72. $0.96 and $1.45. The first target is $0.72, 40% above the current Cardano price. If Cardano price plummets below $0.33, rektcapital’s bullish thesis will be invalidated and ADA price will remain at risk of further decline.

Cardano Vasil hard fork will see no further delays?

Charles Hoskinson, the CEO of Input Output Global (IOG) believes things are moving in the right direction steadily. The Vasil hard fork has been delayed for several weeks in order to ensure a smooth transition for users.

Hoskinson addressed concerned ADA holders and explained that unless any new issue crops up, he does not anticipate any further delays. The issues caught by developers in previous tests surprised the team as they occurred late in the production pipeline. Therefore developers deployed an alternative path and postponed the hard fork, aiming for a smooth transition.

Vasil hard fork is touted as a “game-changer” for the Cardano network, making it further attractive for smart contract developers.

Analysts warn investors against low momentum in ADA

In the following video, FXStreet analysts take a deep dive into Cardano price action, analyzing the lack of momentum and recommending key levels of interest.