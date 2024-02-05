Share:

There aren’t major macroeconomic events scheduled this week, but quite a few important crypto events. Bitcoin price looks to be in a distributive phase and could drop down to the daily imbalance at roughly $41,400. Investors need to pay close attention to BTC since the majority of the altcoins are highly correlated to the pioneer crypto. Only a select few altcoins tend to carve their own paths.

AI likely to steal the spotlight

The next few week’s focus will be Artificial Intelligence (AI) due to two main reasons:

February 8 to 10 – World AI Cannes Festival. February 21 – NVIDIA Corp’s earnings.

With NVIDIA’s earnings and the World Cannes AI Festival, the emphasis is definitely on AI tokens. Hence, investors should consider focussing on these altcoins to squeeze the maximum gains from the market.

Here’s a list of AI Coins that are leading the pack, with the potential to outperform major altcoins.

Bittensor’s TAO token has rallied 21% in the past week.

Render’s RNDR token registered a 9.2% gain last week.

Other AI tokens include Akash Network (AKT), Fetch.ai (FET) and SingularityNET (AGIX).

Crypto events this week

Apart from the AI tokens, here are this week’s important events.

February 5 – Internet Computer (ICP) Ordinals discussion (coin ready to breakout)

February 6 – Polygon (MATIC) Etrog Upgrade

February 6 – Render (RNDR) Nosana Compute Client onboarding voting ends

February 6 – Astar (ASTR) dApp staking v3 launches

Due to the current market conditions and the news, these altcoins are likely to experience high volatility, making them a good fit for trading.

A similar category of highly volatile but slightly bearish set of tokens would include Aptos (APT), Hashflow (HFT) and Moonbeam (GLMR). The reasoning behind the bias would be the massive size of tokens being unlocked this week.

APT – $220 million. HFT – $4.04 million. GLMR – $1.04 million.

