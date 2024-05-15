- Bitcoin price is up nearly 5% to tag $65,000, a level last tested on May 6.
- CPI report shows inflation eased in April, falling to 3.4% after March reading at 3.5%.
- Core CPI came in at 3.6% vs. 3.8% last month, both aligning with expectations and clearly bullish for BTC.
Bitcoin (BTC) price is trading with a bullish bias, with a surprise turn of events that the Amercian session has outperformed the Asian session for the first tinme in weeks.
Also Read: Bitcoin Price Outlook: Will GameStop stock resurgence have downstream effect on BTC and alts?
Daily digest market mover: April CPI inflation rate falls to 3.4%, sends Bitcoin to $65K
Bitcoin price showed strength on Wednesday after the April inflation reading by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).
Per the report, inflation has declined from 3.5% to 3.4% on a yearly basis in April, measured by the change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI). This is in line with what markets expected. The annual core CPI also dropped from 3.8% to 3.6% in the same period.
#Bitcoin has pumped +3.5% since the CPI data for April revealed some slight easing by inflation. pic.twitter.com/6MuMzSTmDM— Satoshi Stacker (@StackerSatoshi) May 15, 2024
Economist and global strategist Peter Schiff says, “…all economic and other data point to much larger CPI increases in the future,” adding, “If the Fed needs a bogus excuse to cut rates, investors are hoping this qualifies.”
There is nothing to celebrate about today's April #CPI release. Up .3% annualizes to an #inflation rate near 4%. But all economic and other data point to much larger CPI increases in the future. If the #Fed needs a bogus excuse to cut rates, investors are hoping this qualifies.— Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) May 15, 2024
However, with the surge in the Bitcoin price, 53,079 traders were liquidated, Coinglass reports, adding that the total liquidations come in at $120.55 million.
The surge in Bitcoin price is ascribed to speculation and market sentiment. Traders and investors interpret the news of softened inflation as a signal that central banks may maintain loose monetary policy, which could benefit riskier assets like Bitcoin.
Technical analysis: Bitcoin price must record a stable close above $65,500 for market structure change
Bitcoin price has recorded a god candle in the one-day timeframe. This is a massive green candle, signaling a bullish trend as it represents robust buying pressure. It comes after a sequence of lower highs, which means the ongoing rally could culminate in a change in market structure.
For this to happen, however, Bitcoin price must break and close above $65,500 on the one-day time frame. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is also posting higher lows, suggesting growing bullish momentum. This coupled with the Awesome Oscillator (AO), whose histogram bars are green and pulling toward positive territory, suggests bullish sentiment is growing.
Further, the DXY Compare indicator continues to nosedive, which is interpreted as investors being more willing to take on riskier assets like Bitcoin when they perceive less uncertainty in the US dollar (USD).
BTC/USDT 1-day chart
Conversely, a rejection from the $65,500 threshold could cause a retraction in Bitcoin price. A slip below $60,630 would encourage panic selling, potentially sending BTC lower to $58,000 or, in a dire case, the May 1 lows of $56,552. This would denote a fall of nearly 13% below current levels.
Cryptocurrency metrics FAQs
The developer or creator of each cryptocurrency decides on the total number of tokens that can be minted or issued. Only a certain number of these assets can be minted by mining, staking or other mechanisms. This is defined by the algorithm of the underlying blockchain technology. Since its inception, a total of 19,445,656 BTCs have been mined, which is the circulating supply of Bitcoin. On the other hand, circulating supply can also be decreased via actions such as burning tokens, or mistakenly sending assets to addresses of other incompatible blockchains.
Market capitalization is the result of multiplying the circulating supply of a certain asset by the asset’s current market value. For Bitcoin, the market capitalization at the beginning of August 2023 is above $570 billion, which is the result of the more than 19 million BTC in circulation multiplied by the Bitcoin price around $29,600.
Trading volume refers to the total number of tokens for a specific asset that has been transacted or exchanged between buyers and sellers within set trading hours, for example, 24 hours. It is used to gauge market sentiment, this metric combines all volumes on centralized exchanges and decentralized exchanges. Increasing trading volume often denotes the demand for a certain asset as more people are buying and selling the cryptocurrency.
Funding rates are a concept designed to encourage traders to take positions and ensure perpetual contract prices match spot markets. It defines a mechanism by exchanges to ensure that future prices and index prices periodic payments regularly converge. When the funding rate is positive, the price of the perpetual contract is higher than the mark price. This means traders who are bullish and have opened long positions pay traders who are in short positions. On the other hand, a negative funding rate means perpetual prices are below the mark price, and hence traders with short positions pay traders who have opened long positions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Meme coin PEPE resists decline despite mass profit taking by whale
PEPE, an internet frog-meme inspired token, has seen a spike in profit-taking activity by traders. PEPE holders have consistently realized gains in the meme coin since April 30, as seen on on-chain activity tracker Santiment.
Solana is more profitable than Ethereum for the first time, Robinhood’s Europe arm launches SOL staking
Solana surpassed Ethereum in profitability for the first time ever. Robinhood’s European crypto arm launched Solana staking, offering nearly 5% yield per annum. SOL price added 2.25% on Wednesday.
XRP holds gains as attorneys debate relevance of discounts offered to Ripple’s institutional clients
Ripple (XRP) price consolidates in a tight range around $0.50 on Wednesday as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) legal battle against payment-remittance firm Ripple intensifies with two key issues in focus this week.
Over a million new crypto tokens issued in three months, 90% on Base
The resurgence in meme coins in the past three months has resulted in over a million new tokens being issued in the crypto ecosystem. Data from crypto intelligence tracker Dune Analytics shows that 90% of the new coins in the Ethereum ecosystem are issued on Base.
Bitcoin: Why BTC is close to a bottom
Bitcoin (BTC) price efforts of a recovery this week have been countered by selling pressure during the onset of the American session. However, the downside potential appears to have been capped.