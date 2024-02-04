Dogecoin's recent network activity spike might not trigger DOGE price do the same, here's why

- Dogecoin price continues to trade between the $0.0749 to $0.0943 range for roughly a month.
- The BBW indicator indicator is in a squeeze position, hinting at a volatile move ahead for DOGE.
- If history repeats, there might be a sweep of the equal lows before the meme coin rallies 10% to the upside.
- Invalidation of the bullish outlook will occur if DOGE flips the $0.0749 support barrier into a resistance level.
Dogecoin (DOGE) price has been producing lower highs coupled with nearly equal lows hinting at a potential bottom formation. This development could be followed by a quick move to the upside, but not for the recent spike in network activity.
According to data from Santiment, the 24-hour Active Addresses for DOGE rose from roughly 141,000 on January 27 to 635,000 on February 3.
DOGE 24-hour Active Addresses
This 350% spike in network growth could generally be considered bullish, but in this case, it is not. The reasoning for this is simple: the hype generated around DOGE is due to three reasons:
- Inscriptions: The DRC-20 standard has been gaining popularity on multiple blockchains after a resounding success on the Bitcoin blockchain. This is one of the major reasons why the network activity has gone parabolic.
- As a result of the DRC-20 standard, a developer has integrated the classic first-person shooter game called DOOM on the Dogecoin blockchain.
- Rumors of DOGE being used as a payment rail for X.com formerly Twitter.
Also read: Dogecoin price sees minor gains despite uptick in network demand
Dogecoin price ready breakout
Dogecoin price created the $0.0749 to $0.0943 range in early January and has been trading inside it since then. DOGE has prominently traded below the range’s midpoint, indicating that the sellers are in control.
However, the formation of nearly equal lows indicates that the interested parties are buying the dips.
The Bollinger Bands Width (BBW) has flashed a squeeze signal, marked in green, which represents a period of low volatility for the underlying asset. Often, these squeeze periods are followed by volatile breakouts.
For instance, the squeeze signal indicated on January 17 and 18 was followed by a 6.65% move to the downside that swept the sell-side liquidity. This move was instantly proceeded by a 21% move to the upside and local top formation at $0.0905.
Dogecoin price currently trades at $0.0789, just below equal lows formed at $0.0771. Hence, if history repeats or even rhymes, investors can expect a sweep of $0.0771, followed by a quick 10% recovery rally that retests the range midpoint at $0.0846.
DOGE/USDT 4-hour chart
On the contrary, Bitcoin price looks ready for a quick move to the downside. If this outlook plays out for BTC, Dogecoin price could not only sweep the equal lows at $0.0771, but also the range low at $0.0749.
If the selling pressure is high and causes Dogecoin price to produce a four-hour candlestick close below $0.0749, it will invalidate the bullish thesis. In such a case, DOGE could drop nearly 5% and tag the next key support level at $0.0713.
Also read: Top three altcoins trending in crypto social media: Ethereum, Dogecoin, Ondo
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Over 50% of Ethereum’s ERC-20 tokens listed on DEXes show characteristics of pump and dump
Crypto research firm Chainalysis recently concluded research on “pump and dump” schemes that have plagued the crypto ecosystem. Pump and dumps have made a resurgence with rug pulls on Coinbase’s Base chain and Solana ecosystem’s meme coins.
AAVE price at risk of correction as exchange supply rises, whales shed AAVE holdings
AAVE price declined in the past week and a further correction is likely, according to on-chain metrics. Two key metrics, the supply of AAVE on exchange wallets and the Network Realized Profit/Loss metric paints a bearish picture for the DeFi token.
Bitcoin price recovers as on-chain metrics point at potential BTC rally
Bitcoin price tests resistance at $43,000, recovering from a week-long slump. Bitcoin on-chain metrics signal a likelihood of a BTC price rally. BTC profit-taking by whales has declined, paving the way for extended price gains.
Solana-related meme coins face massive price correction as initial euphoria wanes
Solana ecosystem’s meme coins are hit by a correction on Friday after posting massive weekly gains. Solana-based meme coins garnered interest from large wallet addresses in January, with big wallets booking millions of dollars in profits trading tokens like Dogwifhat (WIF).
Bitcoin: BTC price remains indecisive despite strong fundamentals
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows no signs of directional bias in the short term as it trades around $43,000. But the on-chain metrics reveal a clear bullish signal that could potentially kick-start the bull run.