- Terra Classic is up 4% on the day after losing 10% the day prior.
- LUNC could fall by 17% based on technical factors.
- A breach of the $0.00019621 swing high would invalidate the bearish thesis.
Terra Classic continues to show signs of a market reversal. Traders should be on the lookout for a potential 10% to 18% dip in the coming days.
Terra Classic price points south
Terra Classic price is showing exhausted uptrend behavior as the digital currency is consolidating in the $0.0001700 zone. The congestion has been occurring for more than three weeks and is likely to resolve in a volatile thrust in either direction. Furthermore, there are subtle cues in the technicals that suggest the direction will be south.
Terra Classic price currently auctions at $0.0001714 as the bulls have retaliated by 4% following yesterday's 10% liquidation. Despite the retaliation , the bulls remain suppressed beneath the 8-day exponential and 21-day simple moving averages. The indicators produced a bearish cross the day prior, which catalyzed the 10% drop. The retest and failure to hurdle the crossed indicators is a classic sell signal.
Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI), an indicator used to gauge trend momentum by assessing previous swing points, shows Terra Classic in a peculiar situation. For instance, unlike most cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, the LUNC price never broke out into over-bought territory during January’s rally. Its repression under the 65 level on the RSI suggests it is a part of a counter-trend correction as opposed to the start of a new impulsive rally.
Secondly, the RSI also shows a hidden bullish signal upon the recent low. Traders looking at this indicator may be able to grab a bit more profit but should understand the risk involved. If the overall structure is corrective, there is potential for a liquidation event targeting January's low at $0.00014098. The bearish scenario creates potential for an 18% decline from the current Terra Classic market value.
LUNC/USDT 1-day chart
The invalidation of the downtrend idea remains the January swing high marked at $0.000019621. A breach of the barrier couldn't do a rally toward the $0.00020882 liquidity level. The bullish scenario would create a 16% increase from the current Luna Classic price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum Price Prediction: Smart money absorption targets $1,800
Ethereum price has been trading within the mid-$1,500 to mid-$1,600 for roughly two weeks. The congestion occurs after a 40% uptrend earlier in the month. Congestion patterns usually surface near mark reversals, but they can also occur before the next leg up.
Solana Price Prediction: $30 could be on the cards for SOL
Solana price is going through a consolidation phase after a jaw-dropping display of bullish stregnth. In just 30 days, the centralized smart contract token managed to rally by 177%, forcing traders to consider whether the market bottom is in.
Polygon Price Forecast: What crypto traders are looking for from Jerome Powell on Wednesday
Polygon (MATIC) price has received a firm rejection on the top side at $1.18, which triggered a massive wave of profit-taking as traders wanted to cash in on profits, not taking the risk of staying in the trade. With several central banks coming out this week, violent swings look granted.
US SEC accepts LBC token is not a security, renews hope of Ripple’s win in XRP community
US financial regulator settled its case against LBRY Inc making XRP holders in the Ripple community hopeful. Since the case brought by the Securities and Exchange Commission against LBRY Inc. was similar to its lawsuit against payment giant Ripple, XRP Army monitored the results closely.
Bitcoin: If bulls are back, this is where you can accumulate BTC next
Bitcoin price shows a lack of momentum after an explosive move in the last three weeks. The fourth week has been relatively silent, without a lot of volatile moves. While BTC consolidates, other altcoins are rallying left and right, providing massive gains.