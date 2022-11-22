- Terra's Luna Classic price has risen by 10% since the weekend.
- LUNC shows several bullish divergences, while the Volume Profile Indicator remains sparse in transactions.
- Invalidation of the bullish thesis is a breach below $0.000146.
Terra's Luna Classic price (LUNC) could produce a countertrend rally to challenge newfound bears in the market. Following the weekend decline, the short-term technicals are pointing north. Key levels have been identified to gauge LUNC's next potential move.
Luna Classic price has retaliation potential
Terra's Luna Classic price has risen by 10% following a weekend mudslide. During the downswing, the bulls reproduced a higher low that promoted countertrend ascension. Now, as the market consolidated, traders are forced to ask which side of the market they want to join for the remainder of November.
Luna Classic price currently auctions at $0.000161 as consolidation takes place after the 10% rally. The Relative Strength Index shows the bulls hurdling back into support after producing a double bottom extremely oversold territory. The Volume Profile Indicator shows the weekend's decline as having far fewer transactions than the previous sell-off, which compounds the notion that the bears may face a challenge in the coming days.
LUNCUSDT 4-Hour Chart
If the bulls genuinely have the strength to rise, the targets would be at the November 15 swing high at $0.000197 and possibly $0.000200 to challenge newfound bears in the market. Early confirmation of the move could be a breach of the 8-day exponential moving average currently positioned at $0.000171.
Invalidation of the bullish idea is a breach below the recent swing lows at$0.000146. If the bears tag the invalidation point, the uptrend's potential would be void. Investors could expect a breach into November lows at $0.000133, resulting in a 16% decline from the current Luna Classic price.
In the following video, our analysts deep dive into the price action of Bitcoin , which will likely have an effect on the price fluctuations of LUNC in the coming days. FXStreet Team
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
XRP bucks bear market trend as Ripple gathers support against the SEC
SEC v. Ripple case has significantly influenced XRP price since the beginning of the legal battle in December 2020. With no updates from the court, Ripple’s legal counsel’s statement defending XRP and its position as a non-security is doing the rounds.
Here’s how Solana price can prevent a crash to $5 or lower
Solana price has faced the brunt of the FTX fallout as it has been on a downtrend since November 2021. This non-stop nosedive escalated exactly a year later as the FTX exchange came under fire and went under.
Top 3 Altcoins to watch going into 2023: Safepal, Lido Dao, Uniswap
Safepal price (SFP) witnessed a 180% rally in November while the total market cap fell by 25%. A sharp rally occurred during the 3rd trading week of November, establishing a new monthly high at $0.81.
These accurate indicators hint Ethereum price could bottom here, here’s what to expect next
Ethereum price has been shedding since November and shows no signs of stopping as it revisits the November 9 swing lows. This development, while bearish, has produced signals that could hint at a local bottom formation.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: These levels are ideal for Dollar cost averaging BTC after FTX crash
BTC has faced the brunt of many industry leaders or significant platforms going bust this year. From Terra’s implosion to FTX’s bankruptcy, the industry seems shaken from a psychological perspective. As investors, an unbiased look reveals that the macro bottom is just one 20% crash away. This forecast takes a fresh look at significant levels and anticipates other scenarios that may evolve for Bitcoin price.