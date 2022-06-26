- Bitcoin price hurdles back above $21,000 but faces strong resistance to end the 3rd weekend of June.
- BTC price still consolidates beneath the 200-Week Moving Average.
- A safe invalidation of the bearish downtrend is a breach above $32,500.
Bitcoin price sees turbulence
Bitcoin price is facing significant resistance to stay above the reconquered $31,000 level it managed to hurdle over the weekend. Now, the bears are coming out to place their bets as the bulls are progressively losing momentum. If market conditions persist, a break below $31,000 could trigger a volatility-induced sell-off as the investors’ market sentiment seems proportionally divided.
Bitcoin price, as of Today, June 26 2022, trades at $31,400. The bulls have managed to recover 20% of losses since the June 18 sell-off. However, throughout the weekend, the momentum has begun stalling, which is visible in the sideways price action between $29,700 and the current price. Traders may be sitting on the sidelines as the BTC price has yet to retrace into the 200-Week Moving Average.
BTC/USDT 9-Hour Chart
Traders looking to partake in a move should switch to a five and fifteen-minute chart as tight ranges tend to resolve in highly erratic impulsive waves in either direction. A breach above the 200-Week moving average could propel the bitcoin price towards $25,130 as early as Monday, June 27.
Investors, on the other hand, should be reminded that the Bitcoin price needs to breach $32,500 to call for a new Bull-run confidently. If $32,500 is breached, there will be plenty of opportunities in the future to join the uptrend rally targeting $80,000 and above, resulting in more than a 275% increase from the current Bitcoin price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Why LUNA traders do not have to be in the market all the time
Terra (LUNA) price action has slipped below a critical level outlined a few days ago. As price action moves start to get smaller, a big move is set to happen, but it is very cloudy to see where that move will be going.
SEC vs. Ripple case, two key decisions awaited by XRP holders
XRP holders are awaiting key decisions in the SEC vs. Ripple case. Experts believe judge Sarah Netburn could rule on the two key decisions in the lawsuit against payment giant Ripple.
MATIC price explodes as Polygon achieves Carbon neutrality
MATIC’s purchase of carbon credits through KlimaDAO partnership represented 104,794 tonnes of greenhouse gasses, equivalent to the Ethereum scaling solution’s debt since 2019. Carbon neutrality has fueled a bullish sentiment among traders and
Things have suddenly changed for the Shiba Inu price, is the bottom in?
Shiba Inu price may have bottomed but this can only be confirmed if the current rally persists. Traders should be aware of several factors. Shiba Inu price has suddenly changed as the bulls have printed a significantly large bullish engulfing candle on the daily chart.
Bitcoin: Everything you need to know about BTC 200-week MA
Bitcoin price has gone through turbulent times over the last few months. From reaching a new all-time high to hitting yearly lows and revisiting levels since 2020, the crypto markets have been extremely volatile.