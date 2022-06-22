- Bitcoin price slips below weekly open, suggesting the possibility of a 10% downswing to $17,924.
- Ethereum price will follow BTC’s and retest the $993 support level.
- Ripple price faces third rejection at the $0.336 hurdle and leans toward a correction to $0.306.
Bitcoin price shows signs of exhaustion as it reverses the bullish trend seen over the past three days. This has caused Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins to take a backstep as well. Going forward, investors can expect this minor retracement to evolve into a foothold that bulls will use to extend the run-up.
Bitcoin price plans its next step
Bitcoin price climbed past the weekly open at $20,535 and swept Monday’s high at $21,068 on June 22. This bullishness caused a lot of altcoins to trigger exponential rallies. However, the exhaustion of buying pressure seems to be leading to a correction that has pushed BTC from $21,705 to $20,416.
This 7% downswing is likely to continue until BTC retests the $19,416 support level. Here, buyers have a chance to rescue the price and lift it higher, continuing the uptrend. However, failure could see Bitcoin price slide lower and sweep Monday’s low at $17,924.
BTC/USD 4-hour chart
On the other hand, if Bitcoin price produces a higher high above the June 21 swing high at $21,705 and stabilizes above $21,068, it will invalidate the bearish outlook. This development could see BTC further rally to $23,000.
Ethereum price prepares to climb higher
Ethereum price rallied 35% between June 19 and June 22 and set a swing high at $1,192. During the process ETH produced a set of higher highs, which then marked a top as bullish momentum exhausted.
This retracement is likely to further drive Ethereum price lower, at least until it revisits the $993 support level. Here, bulls have a chance to rescue ETH and trigger a run-up that could extend beyond the recently setup swing high.
ETH/USD 4-hour chart
If Ethereum price produces a four-hour candlestick close below $993 without any signs of a quick recovery, however, it will invalidate the bullish thesis. This development will further result in a retest of the $1,219 and $1,283 hurdles.
Ripple price needs to give it another go
Ripple price has faced the $0.336 hurdle three times since June 13. Each time that the bulls triggered a rally to attempt a breakout, it failed. The most recent test was on June 21, which has resulted in a 5% pullback.
This downswing will likely continue until XRP price encounters the $0.306 support floor. A bounce off this level combined with an increase in buying pressure will be the key to triggering an extension of the ongoing uptrend.
If Ripple price manages to flip the $0.336 barrier, XRP might revisit the $0.401 hurdle after a 19% upswing.
XRP/USD 4-hour chart
While things are looking cautiously optimistic for Ripple price, a four-hour candlestick close below $0.306 will invalidate the recent upswing to $0.336. In such a case, XRP price might crash to $0.250, the next stable support floor.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
