Stellar Price Analysis: XLM faces uphill battle as selling pressure mounts

- Stellar price is currently bounded inside a symmetrical triangle pattern on the 12-hour chart.
- The digital asset has bounced off the lower trendline support level and aims for $0.185.
- On-chain metrics suggest that XLM could be poised for a major correction.
After setting a high at $0.233 on November 25, Stellar entered a period of consolidation and remains trading inside a tightening pattern on the 12-hour chart. Several indicators present conflicting data favoring bears and bulls.
Stellar price could jump to $0.185 before a major correction
Stellar is contained inside a symmetrical triangle pattern on the 12-hour chart. The digital asset has just defended the lower trendline support level at $0.165 and aims to rebound higher. The bulls need to reconquer the 50-SMA level as support.
XLM/USD 12-hour chart
Pushing through the 50-SMA will most likely lead XLM towards the upper trendline resistance level. A breakout above this point can quickly drive Stellar price towards $0.27, a 44% jump using the height of the pattern as a reference point.
However, it seems that the 30-day volatility metric has jumped to levels not seen since January 2018 when Stellar experienced a massive correction from its all-time high at $0.88. The metric could be hinting at another potential major pullback for XLM.
XLM 30-day volatility chart
Bears have managed to push Stellar price below the 50-SMA and the digital asset might be on the verge of a breakdown below the critical support level at $0.165. Losing this level will push XLM down to $0.093.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC dives to critical support barrier as bears target $20,000 before higher high
Bitcoin is testing waters below $22,3000, which may lead to catastrophic consequences for the pioneer digital coin. IntoTheBlock's IOMAP shows that there is a big cluster of addresses that purchased BTC around that price.
EXMO gets hacked, about 5% of the total assets lost
The cryptocurrency suspended assets withdrawal after detecting suspicious activity on its cryptocurrency wallets. The trading platform reports that about 5% of all assets are lost; however, the incident affected only hot wallets, while the cold storage remains safe and out of reach for the hackers.
Yearn.Finance Price Prediction: YFI primed to rebound towards $30,000
Yearn.Finance price points to the formation of a parallel channel that favors buyers.A bullish Tom Demark (TD) setup confirms a potential rally to $31,000 for YFI. The RSI is floating around 40, indicating the DeFi token sits in oversold territory.
LTC is on the verge of an 800% bull rally
Litecoin hit $124 on Saturday, December 19. The last time LTC was seen that high in July 2019. During the previous week, a robust bullish momentum pushed the coin to fifth place in the global cryptocurrency market rating.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Santa rally takes BTC to new all-time high, more fun ahead
It's been a momentous week for Bitcoin. The pioneer cryptocurrency broke above psychological $20,000 and hit a new all-time high at $23,770. Since the beginning of October, the coin's value more than doubled; those who were wise enough to buy some BTC in the middle of March got away with 500% returns on their investments.