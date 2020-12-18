XLM Price Prediction: Stellar to launch new stablecoin payments network while bullish trend loses momentum

- Stellar Development Foundation has invested $3 million in a stablecoin-based exchange platform, Settle Network.
- Settle Network chose to build on Stellar because of its global interoperability feature.
- Stellar price was rejected from price levels above $0.2 and is currently seeking support at $0.18.
Stellar swung upwards in tandem with other cryptocurrencies in the market mid this week. The cross-border token hit price levels above $0.20 but left $0.22 untested. A correction has come into the picture, forcing XLM to seek support at $0.18. However, declines are likely to continue in the coming sessions, perhaps retest $0.165.
Stellar Development Foundation invests $3 million Settle Network
A Latin American cross-border payment platform called Settle Network is a proud beneficiary of an investment made by Stellar Development Foundation. The $3 million investment will be utilized in the development of a stablecoin payments platform.
Settle Network has recently released StableX, an exchange platform mainly for stablecoins. The cryptocurrency firm wants to gain ground as the go-to platform for fiat-to-crypto in the Latin American region. The team chose to build on Stellar because it offers global interoperability, which will allow Settle Network to be competitive.
Stellar fights for higher support as declines to $0.16 beckon
XLM was rejected slightly above $0.2 amid the widespread cryptocurrency gains. A falling wedge pattern breakout also contributed to the bullish price action. However, a correction followed, pulling the token under $0.2.
Meanwhile, Stellar is attempting to find support at $0.18. Stellar is trading at $0.18 amid a bearish building momentum. Closing the day under the immediate support ($0.18) would trigger further losses. The bearish leg may retest the support at $0.16, but if push comes to shove, XLM/USD could revisit the 50 Simple Moving Average currently at $0.132.
XLM/USD daily chart
It is essential to realize that Stellar will resume the uptrend if support at $0.18 holds firmly. Stability in the market will go a long way in encouraging more buyers to join the market. On the other hand, price action past $0.2 would shift the attention to the next crucial target at $0.24.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
