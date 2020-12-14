- XLM is ready to resume a recovery aiming at $0.22.
- On the downside, $0.165 serves as critical support.
Stellar (XLM) recovered from the recent low of $0.139 hit on December 9 to trade at $0.168 by the time of writing. The coin has stayed mostly unchanged on a day-to-day basis and has lost 1% on a weekly basis.
Stellar is the 11th largest digital asset with a current market capitalization of $3.6 billion and an average daily trading volume of $695 million. Notably, Stellar's trading volumes decreased from the recent high of $2 billion.
Technical indicators send bullish signals
On the 4-hour chart, XLM broke above the sloping trend line. If $0.165 is verified as a support, the recovery may extend with the next focus on $0.18. This local resistance stopped the upside momentum in December and now it is reinforced by the 4-hour EMA100. A sustainable move above this area will open up the way to the psychological $0.2.
XLM 4-hour chart
Downwards, the above-mentioned trend line coincides with the 4-hour EMA50 at $0.165. If it gives way, the sell-off will gain traction with the next bearish target at $0.14 and the EMA200 located on approach.
The longer-term picture confirms the importance of $0.165 with the 12-hour EMA50. It is followed by a horizontal support line at $0.15, which is a part of a descending triangle pattern.
XLM 12-hour chart
This formation is regarded as a bearish signal as the breakdown below the horizontal support may lead to a significant 35% decline beyond $0.1. On the other hand, if the bullish breakthrough is confirmed, XLM may extend the recovery with the ultimate goal at $0.22.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
