Shiba Inu virtual party may lead to a 50% breakout after ShibaSwap launch

- Shiba Inu price is currently treading water above two critical support areas, awaiting a 50% run-up.
- The recently launched ShibaSwap DEX is a key factor in making or breaking the meme coin.
- A highly anticipated virtual party could be crucial in deciding where the dog-themed crypto will go.
Shiba Inu price has been consolidating like most of the altcoins but has provided healthy moves to capitalize on. SHIB is currently trading above two significant support barriers that could have triggered massive rallies in the past.
Piggybacking off the meme coin hype and successful launch of ShibaSwap DEX
Shiba Inu was among the plethora of dog coins that spawned during the recent bull run. These coins siphoned popularity from the old meme coin – Dogecoin – but SHIB was the one that made it out alive after the massive crash on May 19.
While piggybacking off the hype around meme coins got it through the door, celebrity endorsements pushed Shiba Inu toe to toe with Dogecoin, at least in terms of retail interest.
From rapper Meek Mill to boxer Ohara Davies, Shiba Inu was heavily hyped.
I’m about to buy some shiba inu coins— Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 23, 2021
Elon Musk’s mentions of Shiba Inu helped the coin, but unlike other dog-themed cryptocurrencies, this meme coin had plans, a hard cap on its supply, which made it stand out from the rest.
This concoction led Shiba Inu to be listed on Coinbase, a major achievement for the altcoin.
Another significant milestone was the launch of the ShibaSwap decentralized exchange (DEX), launched on July 6. Interestingly, the exchange saw $1 billion in total value locked (TVL) on the first day of its launch and hit $1.5 billion the next day.
Unlike most DEXs, ShibaSwap underwent a full audit by Certik, which adds credibility to the launch and potentially explains the massive TVL. However, pseudonymous Twitter user “Banteg” pointed out that the DEX could easily “pull the rug” on its users.
Minimum Viable ShibaSwap Rug— banteg (@bantg) July 6, 2021
All liquidity can be easily stolen by a single address. Why did people put over $120 million in it again? pic.twitter.com/ONOKyYbjts
At the time of writing, the TVL is still hovering around $1.5 billion, with three new pairs added to the platform on July 12.
While these developments are crucial, the retail is mostly anticipating the virtual event scheduled on July 20. This plan was first announced by a Shiba Inu influencer who goes by the Twitter screen name “Shytoshi Kusama” on July 6.
I am so excited to announce that we are throwing a Virtual Shiba Inu Party in 2 weeks featuring an amazing DJ set by @garethemery! Not only that... the set comes with an NFT AND physical sculpture that will be stored in a location TBA so #ShibaArmy can see it.— Shytoshi Kusama (@ShytoshiKusama) July 6, 2021
Date: 7-20/7-21
Interestingly, from a technical perspective, Shiba Inu price looks ready to reverse, which adds credence to the optimism around the upcoming virtual party. While investors could be looking forward to the July 20 event, things could turn awry really quickly if the holders are not careful.
Shiba Inu price anticipates massive upswing
Shiba Inu price has dropped roughly 33% over the past week to where it currently stands, $0.00000690, just above a stable support floor at $0.00000654. A breach of this level will push SHIB down to the subsequent demand barrier at $0.00000625.
Investors need to note that an upswing could originate at either of the levels mentioned above. In some cases, Shiba Inu price might continue to head lower until it retests the range low at $0.00000518, where the buyers could ignite a rally.
The first target where investors could book profit is the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.00000870. If the bid orders continue to pile up, SHIB could tag the lower end of the high probability reversal zone at $0.00000954 coinciding with the 62% Fibonacci retracement level.
This move would constitute a 50% run-up from $0.00000625.
SHIB/USDT 6-hour chart
While the upswing narrative seems likely and plausible, investors need to exercise caution as peak FOMO, or retail hype, generally leads to massive corrections.
A perfect example of this is Dogecoin holders’ disappointment during Elon Musk’s much-anticipated appearance on Saturday Night Live on May 8. Dogecoin price, which was expected to pump, reversed and corrected 42% between May 8 and May 9.
Similarly, Shiba Inu price might appreciate the days leading up to the virtual party on July 20, but it is likely to dump on or during the event. If this were to happen, leading to a breakdown of the range low at $0.00000518, it would deter the uptrend.
If the buyers fail to push Shiba Inu price higher and reclaim the said level, it will invalidate the bullish thesis and potentially trigger a 20% correction to $0.00000420.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bcTxiC4kOdg
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cardano approaches critical support floor, reversal likely
Cardano price has been on a steady downtrend since July 5, and this sell-off could be coming to an end. Although indecisive, a bounce from a crucial demand zone seems likely to kick-start an uptrend.
Dogecoin price is on the cusp of a 80% crash
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Dogecoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where DOGE could be heading next.
US to become Bitcoin mining hub while China strengthens ‘War on Crypto’
A climate-friendly agreement between Energy Harbor Corp. and Standard Power will bring clean Bitcoin mining to North America. Meanwhile, China's crackdown on crypto mining farms continues in anticipation of a future power shortage.
Uniswap takes one step closer toward scaling goals with launch of v3 on Ethereum Layer 2
Popular decentralized exchange Uniswap is working toward lowering transaction costs for users. The DEX has announced the first step of its launch on Optimistic Ethereum. The DeFi protocol cited the demand for low-cost and high-speed trading on Ethereum for the integration.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.