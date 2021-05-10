Shib News: SHB/USD skyrockets by nearly another 100% in the aftermath of Elon Musk's SNL appearance

Shiba, a relatively new cryptocurrency that has burst into the spotlight recently, has been extending its gains on Monday. The canine-themed digital asset is up over 90%, changing hands at $0.000028 at the time of writing.
Shib's price has been spiking following Elon Musk's mention of Dogecoin on Saturday Night Live. The billionaire founder of Tesla and SpaceX appeared on the popular comedy show and mentioned the crypto that started as a joke. While Doge tumbled in an apparent "buy the rumor, sell the fact," response, other assets are on the rise.
More Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE eyes consolidation after its recent pullback
Shib coin, where to buy it? This cryptocurrency is available on various exchanges, but not on Coinbase, the most prominent one.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
SafeMoon price may retrace 25% as bulls fail to establish dominance
SafeMoon price shows a massive rally that pushed it to the recent local top. However, the inability of the buyers to propel it past this crucial level might lead to a pullback.
Ethereum needs pullback to keep its upswing intact
Ethereum price has had a stellar performance over the past two weeks, breaking records. Now, ETH bulls might take a break as this indicator flashed a sell signal.
Dogecoin eyes consolidation after its recent pullback
Dogecoin price is facing a stiff resistance wall that could result in a minor correction. A confluence of on-chain indicators adds credibility to this potential bearish move.
Ethereum Classic retracement to continue as bulls flee
Ethereum Classic price shows a correction that indicates exhaustion of bullish momentum. The retracement could eye a reversal at areas of interest mentioned above.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.