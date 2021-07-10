Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB bears eye $0.00000731 on a firm break below 21-DMA

- SHIB price sees a bearish consolidation within a symmetrical triangle on the daily chart.
- Shiba Inu needs acceptance below 21-DMA to test the $0.00000731 support.
- RSI remains bearish while 50-DMA caps the upside attempts.
Heading into the weekend, Shiba Inu price extends its recent sluggish momentum, as it remains in a bearish consolidative mode after Thursday’s 10% decline.
The canine-themed coin failed to sustain the gains fuelled by the launch of Shibaswap, a decentralized exchange, earlier this week. The SHIB rallied hard to hit weekly tops at $0.000009775 in a quick reaction to the launch on Tuesday.
On its launch, Shiba Inu said that its platform gives users the ability to DIG (provide liquidity), BURY (stake), and SWAP tokens to gain WOOF Returns through its “sophisticated and innovative passive income reward system.”
SHIB price gearing up for a fresh downswing?
As observed on the daily chart, the Shib price is battling the short-term critical support at the 21-Daily Moving Average (DMA) of $0.000007955.
The bulls have managed to defend the latter for the second straight day so far Thursday’s steep losses.
A daily closing below the 21-DMA is needed for SHIB price, in order to resume the downtrend towards the rising trendline support at $0.00000731.
It’s worth noting that Shiba Inu price has been wavering within a symmetrical triangle formation since early June.
A sustained break below the abovementioned trendline support is likely to validate a triangle breakdown, opening floors for a test of the immediate cap located at $0.000006995, where the upward-sloping 100-DMA aligns.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) trades flatties but holds below the midline, suggesting that the bears still maintain their grip on SHIB price.
SHIB/USDT: Daily chart
Alternatively, if the SHIB bulls manage to find a strong foothold above the 50-DMA at $0.000008141, then a rebound towards the falling trendline resistance at $0.00000965 could be in the offing.
However, Thursday’s high of $0.000008820 could test the bullish commitments on its way to the triangle resistance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu price eyes $0.00000731 on a firm break below 21-DMA
SHIB price sees a bearish consolidation within a symmetrical triangle on the daily chart. Shiba Inu needs acceptance below 21-DMA to test the $0.00000731 support. The daily RSI remains bearish while 50-DMA caps the upside attempts.
Ripple is done correcting, 30% gains on horizon
XRP price has tried multiple times to slice through the high probability reversal zone but failed. The most recent rejection occurred on July 4, and Ripple has been on a downtrend since then. This down move has led to a retest of the critical support barrier, which might trigger an upswing.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Crypto-miner mayhem rages as BTC contemplates jump to $42,000
Bitcoin price has been on a slow downtrend since June 29 and recently came quite close to tagging a crucial demand zone. Now the flagship cryptocurrency is consolidating in hopes of triggering an exponential run-up.
Bitcoin SV suspended on several crypto exchanges over risks of double spending attack
Bitcoin SV remains vulnerable to double-spend attacks as long as the network is unstable. Supporters have identified one of the wallet addresses associated with the attack that has a history of illegal activity.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.