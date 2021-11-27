Shiba Inu to revive bullish outlook if SHIB holds above this critical support level

- Shiba Inu price continues to trend lower as it records lower lows, failing to reverse the period of underperformance.
- However, the prevailing chart pattern suggests that SHIB could be preparing for a 42% surge if it tackles the remaining resistances ahead.
- The canine-themed token must hold above $0.00003457 to avoid invalidating the bullish outlook.
Shiba Inu price action has failed to galvanize investors’ enthusiasm as SHIB continues to create lower lows and lower highs. Although the canine-themed token’s momentum has shifted to the downside, the prevailing chart pattern suggests that a slice above $0.00004457 could put a 42% on the radar.
Shiba Inu price eyes 42% ascent
Shiba Inu price has formed a falling wedge pattern on the 12-hour chart, suggesting a bullish outlook for the token. The governing technical pattern indicates that SHIB could surge 42% toward the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.00006363 if the dog-themed coin slices above the pattern’s topside trend line at $0.00004457.
Before Shiba Inu price could reach the aforementioned optimistic target, SHIB has a few obstacles to tackle ahead. The first area of resistance for the token is at the 21 twelve-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $0.00004337, then at the 100 twelve-hour SMA at $0.00004538, before it confronts the upper boundary of the prevailing chart pattern at $0.00004457.
If Shiba Inu price manages to slice above the aforementioned resistances, additional hurdles may emerge before the token reaches the bullish target. The following obstacles for SHIB are at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.00004819, then at the 50 twelve-hour SMA at $0.00004991, then at the 50% retracement level at $0.00005591.
SHIB/USDT 12-hour chart
However, if selling pressure increases, Shiba Inu price could retest critical support levels before restoring its uptrend. The first line of defense for SHIB is at the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.00003864. The lower boundary of the falling wedge pattern at $0.00003457 would act as a crucial foothold for the token, as breaking below this level would invalidate the bullish outlook.
If Shiba Inu price witnesses a catastrophic sell-off, SHIB could fall further, reaching the 200 twelve-hour SMA at $0.00002695, which sits near the support line given by the Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI).
