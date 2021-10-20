SafeMoon price respects bullish pattern, targets $0.0000023

- SafeMoon price has respected the ascending bottom of a bullish triangle again on Tuesday.
- Bulls in SafeMoon are seizing the opportunity to enter again, and price action is trading higher today.
- Prices now target the base of the triangle, near $0.00000233.
SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) is telling quite a bullish story on Monday as bears try to break a key ascending trend line. but bulls are successfully matching their selling, and defending a bullish triangle pattern. Thus far, bulls are defending well, and it looks like SafeMoon price is ready for a pop back up to the upper border of the triangle at $0.00000233, which would result in a second test after the one on October 15.
SafeMoon price could see $0.00000400 after bulls break out of the bullish triangle
SafeMoon price looks to test the 0.00000233 upper boundary of the bullish triangle, which has been forming since October 4, in the coming hours and days.During its formation, the ascending side of the triangle has been very well respected, with bulls adding more volume to each trade. As SafeMoon price prepares for the rally, expect $0.00000233 to give some resistance at first, with bears trying to defend their short positions.
An interesting element in the mix is that there is only one Fibonacci level that could give some issues, which is the 23.6% at $0.00000173. With that already broken on October 14 and 15, expect not much resistance there. The 50% Fibonacci level at $0.00000251 could also give some resistance as price emerges following the break out of the bullish triangle.
SafeMoon will face some heavy resistance after the break above $0.00000233 as bulls face the 50% Fibonacci level immediately at $0.00000251. From there, key levels to keep an eye on are $0.00000287 – the 61.8% Fibonacci level, and $0.00000337, at the 78.6% Fibonacci level. Expect these two levels to act as intermediary profit-taking zones, where SafeMoon price will probably correct a little bit, and attract new buyers, before hitting $$0.00000400.
Were bears in SafeMoon able to defend the baseline of the triangle at $0.00000233, expect a break of the triangle’s bottom and a break down of price, quickly towards $0.00000103. SafeMoon bears will try to retrace the rally from the bulls entirely and possibly even try to break below it.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Chainlink price ready to escape bandwidth, LINK bullish outbreak looks imminent
Chainlink (LINK) price has been range-trading for the past couple of sessions between $25 and $30. This comes after bulls picked up some Chainlink coins when bears tried to push price action back below the red descending trend line in the chart below.
SafeMoon price respects bullish pattern, targets $0.0000023
SafeMoon is telling quite a bullish story as bears try to break a key ascending trend line. Bulls are successfully matching their selling, and defending a bullish triangle pattern. Bulls are defending well, and it looks like SafeMoon price is ready for a pop back up.
Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin sold $1.8 million worth SHIH, DINU, KISHU, and BHIBA
Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, sold several dog-themed cryptocurrencies and Dogecoin spin-offs yet again. Buterin's activities influenced a price drop in Baby Shiba tokens due to a lack of liquidity on decentralized exchanges like Uniswap.
Grayscale takes Stellar's XLM to top tier OTC desk as analysts expect prices to explode
XLM prepares for a breakout with latest updates in the ecosystem. The XLM ecosystem is focused on working for central bank digital currency projects. With new partnerships and updates in the XLM network, analysts expect the altcoin to break out.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.