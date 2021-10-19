- SafeMoon price is up as much as 13% on the Tuesday trade session.
- A breakout above Senkou Span A positions SafeMoon to test $0.0000024.
- Bitcoin futures ETF approval could weigh negatively on SafeMoon.
SafeMoon price is one of the best performers of the day, with moves as high as 13% above the open. While the breakout above $0.0000019 is bullish, momentum must be maintained to push SafeMoon above the Cloud to create clear bullish conditions.
SafeMoon price breaks out above $0.0000019; the next test is $0.000024
SafeMoon price action has one more resistance zone ahead: $0.0000024. The top of the Cloud (Senkou Span B) is the most substantial level in the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system. It represents the most challenging level of resistance on the chart. The question now is this: does SafeMoon have enough momentum to breakout above $0.0000024? According to its oscillators, yes.
The Relative Strength Index has been in bear market territory since the beginning of the SafeMoon price chart history (May 2021 on this chart data). However, there are strong signs that the first conversion from a bear market to a bull market is coming. The Composite Index is about to cross above the slow-moving average, just as the Relative Strength Index is about to cross above the final oversold level at 65. This could generate substantial buying pressure and push SafeMoon price all the way to $0.0000030.
SafeMoon/USDT Daily Ichimoku Chart
However, SafeMoon is beholden to Bitcoin’s price action. The current bullish outlook for Safemoon price could easily be invalidated if Bitcoin were to experience a broad sell-off due to the Bitcoin futures ETF hype. Bearish sentiment for SafeMoon will return if there is a daily close of 0.0000015 or below.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
