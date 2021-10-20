Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Chainlink, SafeMoon & Bitcoin — Asian Wrap 20 Oct

Bitcoin price has historically sold off during the opening of any new derivative futures contract. Will this behavior continue? Ethereum price struggles to cross above the critical $4,000 level and may be held back pending any Bitcoin weakness. XRP price remains in a technical bear flag but is approaching a key time cycle that could trigger explosive price action.

SafeMoon price is one of the best performers of the day, with moves as high as 13% above the open. While the breakout above $0.0000019 is bullish, momentum must be maintained to push SafeMoon above the Cloud to create clear bullish conditions. Bitcoin futures ETF approval could weigh negatively on SafeMoon.

Chainlink price could create one of the most sought-after bullish entry setups in Point and Figure analysis: the Bullish Catapult. However, buyers must keep Chainlink above a certain price threshold, or the pattern will be invalidated. Chainlink, like all cryptocurrencies, is at the mercy of Bitcoin’s post ETF hype price action.

