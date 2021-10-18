- SafeMoon price has been on a slow but steady uptrend since September 29.
- A bearish divergence looms on SAFEMOON, hinting at bearish things to come.
- The grim outlook can be avoided if buyers manage to produce a swing high at $0.00000239.
SafeMoon price is in a tough spot despite its two-week uptrend. While a bearish outlook is staring at SAFEMOON, it can be sidestepped if the bulls push the altcoin higher.
SafeMoon price at inflection point
SafeMoon price rose roughly 80% to where it currently stands, $0.00000179. This run-up resulted from the breakout from a rising wedge pattern that formed between September 5 and September 28.
Now, SafeMoon price has produced a lower high with respect to the swing point on September 5. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), however, has formed a higher high within the same period. This fork between the price and the RSI is called a bearish divergence.
Often, this setup leads to a correction. Therefore, SafeMoon price is, generally speaking, up for a retracement. However, investors need to note that if the bulls manage to propel SAFEMOON by more than 35% and produce a decisive close above $0.00000239, it will create a higher high, eliminating the short-term bearish outlook.
Therefore, SafeMoon price has to produce a swing point higher than $0.00000239 to escape the pessimistic fate. If the buyers fail to do so, SafeMoon price will likely retrace 27% to the immediate support level at $0.00000142. Here, SAFEMOON can give the uptrend another try.
SAFEMOON/USDT 1-day chart
On the other hand, if SafeMoon price breaches the $0.00000142 support barrier, it will pull back 22% to the last line of defense at $0.00000109 or the September 28 swing low.
A decisive close below this barrier will invalidate the bullish thesis and trigger a downswing to $0.00000612.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
