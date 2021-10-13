Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cardano, SafeMoon & Bitcoin – American Wrap 14 October

Cardano price has been on an exponential run in 2021, which seems to have exhausted its momentum. After the second swing high on August 30, ADA is now undergoing a full-blown retracement. While this correction started roughly a month ago, more seems to be on its way for the so-called “Ethereum-killer.”

Beta testers of the #SAFEMOONWALLET should have the BNB direct-buy button. I want to give a special thanks to the team for making sure this gets done. #SAFEMOON is the #Evolution ! P.S. I will be at the Silicon Slopes Summit in Utah.

A new Safemoon wallet update was pushed out last week; the development team has upgraded the wallet with new features. Safemoon wallet’s beta testers consider it easy to use for beginners; recently, the BNB direct buy feature was added. Within 24 hours of its launch, the Safemoon wallet ranked in the top 25 applications on the AppStore. The dominance of large wallet investors is less than 15%, which implies Safemoon is accessible to retail traders, unlike DOGE or SHIB.

Bitcoin price fills the extended gap between its close and the Tenkan-Sen, but the slope of the rise may indicate a deeper move south is likely. Ethereum price moved below its Tenkan-Sen and is near the weakest part of the Cloud – the Kumo Twist. Finally, Ripple price is the only cryptocurrency out of the three reviewed in this article that may show some contrarian price action and may move higher rather than lower.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.