SafeMoon Price Prediction: SAFEMOON hints at reversal of its downswing

- SafeMoon price is on a downtrend that looks likely to retest the swing low at $0.00000273.
- If SAFEMOON produces a decisive close above $0.00000399, an uptrend is expected to gain steam.
- In that case, a 22% upswing to the lower limit of the supply zone at $0.00000490 would commence.
SafeMoon price is currently undecided on its directional bias and could sway either way. However, going by the general market structure of most cryptocurrencies, it is likely SAFEMOON will head higher.
SafeMoon price at crossroads
SafeMoon price is currently trading below the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.00000399 after a 25% downswing from the swing high at $0.00000524. As SAFEMOON tries to overcome the said supply barrier, it remains indecisive.
A failure to muster up the bullish momentum here could lead to a retest of the swing low at $0.00000273 formed on May 23. However, a bullish spike in buying pressure from the current position ($0.00000392) that produces a decisive close above $0.00000416, coinciding with the 50 four-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA), will confirm the start of an up-trending rally.
In that case, SafeMoon price might rally an additional 17% to tag the lower boundary of the supply zone that extends from $0.00000273 to $0.00000524, which almost coincides with the 100-day SMA at $0.00000529.
Beyond this point, SAFEMOON has the potential to tag the 200 four-hour SMA at $0.00000579.
This rise in SafeMoon price is also likely after a bounce from the swing low at $0.00000273.
SAFEMOON/USDT 4-hour chart
On the flip side, if SafeMoon price slices through $0.00000198, it would invalidate the bullish thesis explained above and trigger a 22% downtrend to $0.00000157.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin eyes 30% gains as it bounces off critical support
Dogecoin price is on a slow but steady downtrend, suggesting a lack of bullish momentum. However, its recent bounce from a key support barrier could restart the uptrend.
Polygon positioned to retest all-time high as Polystarter launches
MATIC price looks ready to bounce after it tagged a crucial demand barrier. With the recent development of a platform that supports projects built on Polygon, a test of the all-time high or a record level seems likely.
Ripple records another win as judge stops SEC from accessing XRP legal concerns
The United States Security & Exchange Commission previously requested access to Ripple’s concerns regarding the legal status of XRP. Ripple Labs stated that the regulator’s requested communications are protected by attorney-client privilege.
Shiba Inu remains stale as volatility dries up
SHIB price is stuck trading around the $0.00000700 range for the past day. The Bollinger Bands indicator shows Shiba Inu volatility has dried up. A large move is generally observed after breaking from the no-trade zone, ranging from $0.00000974 to $0.00000693.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.