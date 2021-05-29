- SafeMoon price emergence from an inverse head-and-shoulders formation failed yesterday on the four-hour chart.
- Declining 50 and 200 four-hour simple moving averages (SMA) putting heavy pressure on SAFEMOON since May 23.
- A close above the tactically important 50 four-hour SMA may prevent the digital token from collapsing to the May 19 low.
SafeMoon price failed to build on the breakout from an inverse head-and-shoulders formation on May 25, leaving SAFEMOON exposed to fall below the right shoulder, thereby voiding the bullish outlook for the new cryptocurrency.
SafeMoon price unable to find a new source for astronomical returns
SAFEMOON is not a household name in the cryptocurrency complex. Still, since its launch in March it has commanded considerable attention from keen market operators as the next iconic altcoin. Currently, SafeMoon price trades at fractions of a cent, meaning that investors can amass a position of millions of SAFEMOON.
SAFEMOON is not listed on the major cryptocurrency markets, so most interested investors can access it on the decentralized PancakeSwap exchange. The latest tally shows there are now 600 trillion SAFEMOON tokens in circulation. Still, developers continue to burn tokens manually with the logic that a smaller supply should drive the price higher.
From the launch in March until the April 20 high, SafeMoon price climbed an astounding 20,000%, peaking at around $0.000015. Due to the rise, investors were immediately attracted to the highly speculative cryptocurrency, but by April 21, FOMO had exited the building, and SAFEMOON collapsed 90%.
SafeMoon price is locked in a larger downtrend that began on May 11 and is marked by intermittent corrective bounces. The recent inverse head-and-shoulders pattern presented a higher probability opportunity for investors to begin pilot buys with precise risk levels. Yesterday, the subtle opportunity was rejected when SAFEMOON traded below the right shoulder at $0.00000438.
The rejection has quickly shifted the outlook from positive to negative. There is no credible support at the time of writing until the May 23 low at $0.00000285, followed closely by the May 19 low at $0.00000261, yielding a 35% decline. The tight SafeMoon price range framed by the two lows should instigate some buying interest from the ‘buy-the-dip’ investors.
A four-hour close below $0.00000261 would accelerate the selling pressure, knocking SafeMoon price down to the April 21 low at $0.00000150, or even further, erasing almost 65% from the price at the time of writing.
SAFEMOON/USD 4-hour chart
On the other hand, if SafeMoon price can stabilize in a price range above $0.00000355 and formulate a new, actionable pattern, SAFEMOON could quickly overcome the resistance outlined by the 50 four-hour SMA at $0.00000519.
A SafeMoon price close above the critical moving average on the four-hour chart would leave SAFEMOON free to test the confluence of the 200 four-hour SMA at $0.00000669 with the declining trend line from the May high at $0.00000700. Additional strength will find resistance at the $0.00001100-$0.00001200 price range.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price hangs between whales accumulation and miners woes
Bitcoin price seems to be recuperating from the losses witnessed last week. While institutional investors’ ETF applications are helping bolster the adoption curve and hasten the process, several on-chain metrics combined with the developments surrounding regulating BTC mining in China and Iran has put a nail in the recovery’s coffin.
Ethereum Classic Price Prediction: ETC positioned for 20% upswing
Ethereum Classic price has seen an eye-catching rally since its swing low on May 23. This upswing has overcome multiple resistance barriers and pierced a tough supply zone. ETC needs to move above this resistance area to continue with this bullish run.
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple consolidates as bulls remain subdued
XRP price is hovering below a critical supply zone, extending from $1.094 to $1.183. The inability of Ripple bulls has led to a sideways movement so far. Even a decisive close above $1.183 does not promise a swift upswing.
Polygon bulls rest, but prepare for 50% advance
MATIC price shows the exhaustion of bullish momentum after a massive ‘up only’ rally since hitting a local bottom on May 23. Now Polygon is likely to retrace to stable support levels before kick-starting another leg up.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.