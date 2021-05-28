- SafeMoon price breakout from an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern failed today.
- Declining 50 four-hour simple moving average (SMA) putting pressure on SAFEMOON.
- A four-hour close above key tactical moving average may save digital asset from plummeting.
SafeMoon price failed to capitalize on the inverse head-and-shoulders pattern, keeping it below the crucial resistance elaborated by the 50 four-hour SMA and putting SAFEMOON on target to test the May 23 lows and possibly the May 19 lows.
SafeMoon price fades quickly with the broader crypto market
SafeMoon price remains in a larger downtrend that began on May 11. It has been interrupted with minor corrective bounces, but the recent inverse head-and-shoulders pattern presented a high probability opportunity for investors to begin pilot buys in the new, much-hyped digital token. Today that opportunity was voided when SAFEMOON traded below $0.00000438.
SAFEMOON outlook has shifted from positive to negative, with no credible support around the price at the time of writing ($0.00000410). The first definable support is the May 23 low at $0.00000285, followed closely by the May 19 low at $0.00000261, representing a 40% decline. The tight SafeMoon price range should command some buying interest from the ‘buy-the-dip’ group of investors.
A four-hour close below $0.00000261 would accelerate the SafeMoon price decline down to the April 21 low at $0.00000150, or potentially further, erasing almost 70% from the price at the time of writing.
SAFEMOON/USD 4-hour chart
On the other hand, if SafeMoon price can sustain a consolidation around the low of the right shoulder of the inverse head-and-shoulders pattern at $0.00000438 and architect a clear price pattern, SAFEMOON could quickly overcome the resistance framed by the 50 four-hour SMA at $0.00000519.
A SafeMoon price close above the tactically important moving average on the four-hour chart leaves SAFEMOON free to test the confluence of the 200 four-hour SMA at $0.00000694 with the declining trend line from the May 11 high at $0.00000700.
Further gains would see heavy resistance at $0.00001100.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price hangs between whales accumulation and miners woes
Bitcoin price seems to be recuperating from the losses witnessed last week. While institutional investors’ ETF applications are helping bolster the adoption curve and hasten the process, several on-chain metrics combined with the developments surrounding regulating BTC mining in China and Iran has put a nail in the recovery’s coffin.
Ethereum Classic Price Prediction: ETC positioned for 20% upswing
Ethereum Classic price has seen an eye-catching rally since its swing low on May 23. This upswing has overcome multiple resistance barriers and pierced a tough supply zone. ETC needs to move above this resistance area to continue with this bullish run.
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple consolidates as bulls remain subdued
XRP price is hovering below a critical supply zone, extending from $1.094 to $1.183. The inability of Ripple bulls has led to a sideways movement so far. Even a decisive close above $1.183 does not promise a swift upswing.
Polygon bulls rest, but prepare for 50% advance
MATIC price shows the exhaustion of bullish momentum after a massive ‘up only’ rally since hitting a local bottom on May 23. Now Polygon is likely to retrace to stable support levels before kick-starting another leg up.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.