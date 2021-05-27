SafeMoon Price Forecast: SAFEMOON to shed 36% to retest critical support barrier

- SafeMoon price appears to be losing steam after failing to breach the resistance level at $0.00000560.
- A decisive close below $0.00000417 will confirm a new downtrend’s start, pushing SAFEMOON 32% lower.
- If the bulls breach past $0.00000560, a bullish scenario will develop.
SafeMoon price lacks the momentum to rally higher, which has kept it below a crucial resistance level. A continuation of the current downtrend will drag SAFEMOON to a key demand level.
SafeMoon price primes for lower low
On the 4-hour chart, SafeMoon price has sliced through the 50 four-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $0.00000470. A successful 4-hour close below this point suggests an increased selling pressure. However, a decisive close below the demand zone’s lower trend line at $0.00000417 will confirm the start of a new downtrend.
In that case, SafeMoon price might drop 15% to $0.00000357. A breakdown of this level could send SAFEMOON spiraling to $0.00000281.
Such a move represents a 36% downtrend from the current price at $0.00000432. Therefore, investors need to keep a close eye on $0.00000417.
In a worst-case scenario, SafeMoon price might drop to $0.00000202, a 53% sell-off from the current position.
SAFEMOON/USDT 4-hour chart
On the other hand, if SafeMoon price manages to rise past the resistance level at $0.00000560, it will signal a resurgence of buyers. However, a decisive close above the 200 four-hour SMA at $0.00000594 will confirm the start of a new upswing and invalidate the bearish scenario.
Under these conditions, market participants could see SafeMoon price rise 6% to test the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.00000623.
If the buying pressure continues to persist beyond this point, SAFEMOON might tag $0.00000691.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
