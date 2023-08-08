Ripple's partial victory against the SEC treated as ammunition in Korea’s Terra LUNA trial

Share:

Korean prosecutors in the Terra LUNA crash trial are intent on wielding Ripple’s partial victory against the SEC to substantiate their case.

The Ripple ruling was centered on XRP’s status as a security, while the Terra LUNA trial is focused on a similar concern.

Authorities are keen to leverage US court judgements to support their arguments that Terraform Labs’ sister tokens are not securities.

Ripple’s partial victory against a US financial regulator, the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC), has laid the foundation for leveraging the court ruling in other related cases. Prosecutors in Terra LUNA’s trial in Korea are drawing leverage from the US court decision and plan on using the ruling to substantiate their arguments in court.

Ripple ruling in SEC case to substantiate Korean prosecutors’ arguments

According to sources from the Seoul Prosecutor’s office, the Terra LUNA lawsuit is centered on the status of those tokens as “securities.” Prosecutors have revealed their plan to submit papers and judgements as evidence to prove that Terraform Labs’ sister tokens were not securities.

According to Chief Prosecutor Dan Seong-han of the Seoul Southern District Prosecutor’s Office, they have received a translation of the Ripple-related judgment from the Southern District Court of New York, requested by the Ministry of Justice.

Ripple’s partial victory against the SEC is considered key to substantiate prosecutor’s claims supporting LUNA’s status as a “non-security.”

Judge Analisa Torres of the Southern District Court of New York ruled in favor of Ripple on July 13, to the effect that the “investment contract” status of XRP could not be recognized. This ruling is the one that is expected to raise concerns in the Terra LUNA trial.

Chief Prosecutor Dan said,

The ruling acknowledged that the sale of its own tokens by the Ripple issuer to receive investment from institutional investors was the sale of unregistered investment securities.