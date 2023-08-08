Ripple's partial victory against the SEC treated as ammunition in Korea’s Terra LUNA trial

- Korean prosecutors in the Terra LUNA crash trial are intent on wielding Ripple’s partial victory against the SEC to substantiate their case.
- The Ripple ruling was centered on XRP’s status as a security, while the Terra LUNA trial is focused on a similar concern.
- Authorities are keen to leverage US court judgements to support their arguments that Terraform Labs’ sister tokens are not securities.
Ripple’s partial victory against a US financial regulator, the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC), has laid the foundation for leveraging the court ruling in other related cases. Prosecutors in Terra LUNA’s trial in Korea are drawing leverage from the US court decision and plan on using the ruling to substantiate their arguments in court.
Also read: Hong Kong Securities Commission warns crypto exchanges against improper practices, derivatives trading
Ripple ruling in SEC case to substantiate Korean prosecutors’ arguments
According to sources from the Seoul Prosecutor’s office, the Terra LUNA lawsuit is centered on the status of those tokens as “securities.” Prosecutors have revealed their plan to submit papers and judgements as evidence to prove that Terraform Labs’ sister tokens were not securities.
According to Chief Prosecutor Dan Seong-han of the Seoul Southern District Prosecutor’s Office, they have received a translation of the Ripple-related judgment from the Southern District Court of New York, requested by the Ministry of Justice.
Ripple’s partial victory against the SEC is considered key to substantiate prosecutor’s claims supporting LUNA’s status as a “non-security.”
Judge Analisa Torres of the Southern District Court of New York ruled in favor of Ripple on July 13, to the effect that the “investment contract” status of XRP could not be recognized. This ruling is the one that is expected to raise concerns in the Terra LUNA trial.
Chief Prosecutor Dan said,
The ruling acknowledged that the sale of its own tokens by the Ripple issuer to receive investment from institutional investors was the sale of unregistered investment securities.
SEC vs Ripple lawsuit FAQs
Is XRP a security?
It depends on the transaction, according to a court ruling released on July 14:
For institutional investors or over-the-counter sales, XRP is a security.
For retail investors who bought the token via programmatic sales on exchanges, on-demand liquidity services and other platforms, XRP is not a security.
How does the ruling affect Ripple in its legal battle against the SEC?
The United States Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) accused Ripple and its executives of raising more than $1.3 billion through an unregistered asset offering of the XRP token.
While the judge ruled that programmatic sales aren’t considered securities, sales of XRP tokens to institutional investors are indeed investment contracts. In this last case, Ripple did breach the US securities law and will need to keep litigating over the around $729 million it received under written contracts.
What are the implications of the ruling for the overall crypto industry?
The ruling offers a partial win for both Ripple and the SEC, depending on what one looks at.
Ripple gets a big win over the fact that programmatic sales aren’t considered securities, and this could bode well for the broader crypto sector as most of the assets eyed by the SEC’s crackdown are handled by decentralized entities that sold their tokens mostly to retail investors via exchange platforms, experts say.
Still, the ruling doesn’t help much to answer the key question of what makes a digital asset a security, so it isn’t clear yet if this lawsuit will set precedent for other open cases that affect dozens of digital assets. Topics such as which is the right degree of decentralization to avoid the “security” label or where to draw the line between institutional and programmatic sales are likely to persist.
Is the SEC stance toward crypto assets likely to change after the ruling?
The SEC has stepped up its enforcement actions toward the blockchain and digital assets industry, filing charges against platforms such as Coinbase or Binance for allegedly violating the US Securities law. The SEC claims that the majority of crypto assets are securities and thus subject to strict regulation.
While defendants can use parts of Ripple’s ruling in their favor, the SEC can also find reasons in it to keep its current strategy of regulation by enforcement.
Can the court ruling be overturned?
The court decision is a partial summary judgment. The ruling can be appealed once a final judgment is issued or if the judge allows it before then. The case is in a pretrial phase, in which both Ripple and the SEC still have the chance to settle.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin’s quarterly chart simplifies confusion, 15% crash likely before $40,000, $50,000 or new all-time high
Bitcoin price could have formed a potential local top in the second quarter, putting an end to the 2023 rally. After a mere 7.05% return in the second quarter, BTC has flipped negative with a -4.52% performance.
TRON’s Justin Sun battles negativity surrounding Huobi insolvency after 12% weekly decline
Adam Cochran, a crypto analyst and investor has raised concerns about Huobi’s solvency in a series of tweets. Cochran’s report comes at a time when there is speculation of executives of the Huobi exchange and TRON being taken into custody by Chinese authorities.
Ripple XRP price on track to run up to $10 bullish target after one final shakeout
Ripple holders are bullish on XRP price, and believe that a rally to $10 is likely in the current market cycle. There are several bullish catalysts driving the sentiment among holders, including Ripple’s partial victory against the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC).
Crypto bills in the US are likely to face hostility from the Senate and White House, according to experts
Experts, namely the director of government relations for the US Blockchain Association and CoinDesk analysts, believe the crypto bill has a long way to go before being accepted as legislation.
Bitcoin price holds above $29,000 after below-expectations US NFP data
Bitcoin price is currentlytrading near a six week low. Post the US NFP data release for July, the asset sustained above the 29,000 level, showing likelihood of price recovery in August.