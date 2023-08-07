- Ripple’s partial victory against the SEC fueled bullish sentiment among XRP holders.
- Alex Cobb has set a target of $10 for XRP price, applying Elliott Wave Theory to the monthly price chart of the altcoin.
- Catalysts like Ripple’s enlistment to the membership of ISDA and clarity on XRP’s status continue fueling hype among XRP holders.
Ripple proponents are bullish on XRP price, expecting it to rally to $10 in the current market cycle. Alex Cobb, crypto YouTuber and XRP analyst, is joined by JayDee, a technical analyst, in his bullish thesis for the altcoin’s massive run up to $10.
Several bullish catalysts include Ripple’s partial victory against the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC), the payment giant’s enlistment to the membership of International Swaps & Derivatives Association (ISDA), and clarity on XRP’s status as “not an investment contract”. These headlines are aligning to drive the hype among token holders in the community.
Also read: Pro-XRP attorney predicts XRP likely to hit its all-time high in a Bitcoin bull market
XRP price rally to $10 likely, according to analysts
Alex Cobb, a popular XRP analyst and YouTuber, identified two technical patterns that point toward a rally to $10. Cobb applied the Elliott Wave Theory used to analyze financial market cycles and forecast market trends to the XRP/ USD monthly price chart.
Cobb identified that between 2014 and 2015, the altcoin witnessed an explosive breakout that fits an Elliott Wave. The analyst expects a repetition of the same in the time frame starting from 2018. According to Cobb’s estimate, the price could hit a target of $10.
XRP/USD one-month price chart
Cobb’s thesis was supported by YouTuber and analyst JayDee, behind the Twitter handle @jaydee_757. Pseudonymous analyst behind the handle @MackAttackXRP identified a Golden Cross in the XRP price chart, a bullish pattern that supports the thesis of a massive rally in the altcoin.
On the XRP/USD three-day price chart, the analyst identified a rare Golden Cross seen only twice before in the history of the altcoin. The appearance of the third Golden Cross could lead to a prolonged bull market, according to @MackAttackXRP.
XRP/USD three-day price chart
The previous two instances were recorded close to the end of 2017 and at the beginning of 2021, both of which were followed by massive rallies in XRP price.
Market development,other catalysts driving XRP price higher
Ripple’s partial victory against the SEC is one of the largest catalysts fueling bullish sentiment among XRP holders in the community. Since the ruling, Ripple has made strides in both developments and partnerships, driving the adoption of XRP tokens.
Ripple recently acquired membership to the ISDA, where the giant entered a $1.2 quadrillion derivatives market with over a thousand member institutions from 79 countries. This is a bullish development for the project as it places Ripple next to industry giants like J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, CME Group, Citi, BNY Mellon and the London Stock Exchange.
Ripple joins ISDA
Clarity on XRP’s status as “not an investment contract” is fostering development of projects in the Ripple ecosystem. Hugo Phillion, co-founder of Flare Labs, stated in a recent tweet that Ripple lost over two years to its legal battle with the SEC. The payment giant can now focus on development and updates in its project, Phillion said, with solutions geared toward traditional financial institutions.
SEC vs Ripple lawsuit FAQs
Is XRP a security?
It depends on the transaction, according to a court ruling released on July 14:
For institutional investors or over-the-counter sales, XRP is a security.
For retail investors who bought the token via programmatic sales on exchanges, on-demand liquidity services and other platforms, XRP is not a security.
How does the ruling affect Ripple in its legal battle against the SEC?
The United States Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) accused Ripple and its executives of raising more than $1.3 billion through an unregistered asset offering of the XRP token.
While the judge ruled that programmatic sales aren’t considered securities, sales of XRP tokens to institutional investors are indeed investment contracts. In this last case, Ripple did breach the US securities law and will need to keep litigating over the around $729 million it received under written contracts.
What are the implications of the ruling for the overall crypto industry?
The ruling offers a partial win for both Ripple and the SEC, depending on what one looks at.
Ripple gets a big win over the fact that programmatic sales aren’t considered securities, and this could bode well for the broader crypto sector as most of the assets eyed by the SEC’s crackdown are handled by decentralized entities that sold their tokens mostly to retail investors via exchange platforms, experts say.
Still, the ruling doesn’t help much to answer the key question of what makes a digital asset a security, so it isn’t clear yet if this lawsuit will set precedent for other open cases that affect dozens of digital assets. Topics such as which is the right degree of decentralization to avoid the “security” label or where to draw the line between institutional and programmatic sales are likely to persist.
Is the SEC stance toward crypto assets likely to change after the ruling?
The SEC has stepped up its enforcement actions toward the blockchain and digital assets industry, filing charges against platforms such as Coinbase or Binance for allegedly violating the US Securities law. The SEC claims that the majority of crypto assets are securities and thus subject to strict regulation.
While defendants can use parts of Ripple’s ruling in their favor, the SEC can also find reasons in it to keep its current strategy of regulation by enforcement.
Can the court ruling be overturned?
The court decision is a partial summary judgment. The ruling can be appealed once a final judgment is issued or if the judge allows it before then. The case is in a pretrial phase, in which both Ripple and the SEC still have the chance to settle.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto bills in the US are likely to face hostility from the Senate and White House, according to experts
Experts, namely the director of government relations for the US Blockchain Association and CoinDesk analysts believe the crypto bill has a long way to go before being accepted as legislation.
Chainlink price likely to rally as CCIP testnet activity gathers steam
Chainlink, a web3 services platform token is likely to witness a rally with the increase in activity on the CCIP testnet. Testing of different digital coin transactions is fueling activity on the testnet.
Pro-XRP attorney predicts XRP likely to hit its all-time high in a Bitcoin bull market
Attorney John Deaton, who signed up as amicus in the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) lawsuit against Ripple, believes XRP price could hit its all-time high. Deaton argues that it would require a Bitcoin bull market for XRP price to rally to a new peak.
Shiba Inu price rally likely to continue with bullish catalysts, SHIB price climbs 18% in two days
Shiba Inu, the second-largest meme coin in the crypto ecosystem, is currently rallying in response to bullish catalysts. SHIB developers recently announced the launch of a blockchain based identity system.
Bitcoin price holds above $29,000 after below-expectations US NFP data
Bitcoin price is currentlytrading near a six week low. Post the US NFP data release for July, the asset sustained above the 29,000 level, showing likelihood of price recovery in August.