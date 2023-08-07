Share:

Ripple’s partial victory against the SEC fueled bullish sentiment among XRP holders.

Alex Cobb has set a target of $10 for XRP price, applying Elliott Wave Theory to the monthly price chart of the altcoin.

Catalysts like Ripple’s enlistment to the membership of ISDA and clarity on XRP’s status continue fueling hype among XRP holders.

Ripple proponents are bullish on XRP price, expecting it to rally to $10 in the current market cycle. Alex Cobb, crypto YouTuber and XRP analyst, is joined by JayDee, a technical analyst, in his bullish thesis for the altcoin’s massive run up to $10.

Several bullish catalysts include Ripple’s partial victory against the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC), the payment giant’s enlistment to the membership of International Swaps & Derivatives Association (ISDA), and clarity on XRP’s status as “not an investment contract”. These headlines are aligning to drive the hype among token holders in the community.

Also read: Pro-XRP attorney predicts XRP likely to hit its all-time high in a Bitcoin bull market

XRP price rally to $10 likely, according to analysts

Alex Cobb, a popular XRP analyst and YouTuber, identified two technical patterns that point toward a rally to $10. Cobb applied the Elliott Wave Theory used to analyze financial market cycles and forecast market trends to the XRP/ USD monthly price chart.

Cobb identified that between 2014 and 2015, the altcoin witnessed an explosive breakout that fits an Elliott Wave. The analyst expects a repetition of the same in the time frame starting from 2018. According to Cobb’s estimate, the price could hit a target of $10.

XRP/USD one-month price chart

Cobb’s thesis was supported by YouTuber and analyst JayDee, behind the Twitter handle @jaydee_757. Pseudonymous analyst behind the handle @MackAttackXRP identified a Golden Cross in the XRP price chart, a bullish pattern that supports the thesis of a massive rally in the altcoin.

On the XRP/USD three-day price chart, the analyst identified a rare Golden Cross seen only twice before in the history of the altcoin. The appearance of the third Golden Cross could lead to a prolonged bull market, according to @MackAttackXRP.

XRP/USD three-day price chart

The previous two instances were recorded close to the end of 2017 and at the beginning of 2021, both of which were followed by massive rallies in XRP price.

Market development,other catalysts driving XRP price higher

Ripple’s partial victory against the SEC is one of the largest catalysts fueling bullish sentiment among XRP holders in the community. Since the ruling, Ripple has made strides in both developments and partnerships, driving the adoption of XRP tokens.

Ripple recently acquired membership to the ISDA, where the giant entered a $1.2 quadrillion derivatives market with over a thousand member institutions from 79 countries. This is a bullish development for the project as it places Ripple next to industry giants like J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, CME Group, Citi, BNY Mellon and the London Stock Exchange.

Ripple joins ISDA

Clarity on XRP’s status as “not an investment contract” is fostering development of projects in the Ripple ecosystem. Hugo Phillion, co-founder of Flare Labs, stated in a recent tweet that Ripple lost over two years to its legal battle with the SEC. The payment giant can now focus on development and updates in its project, Phillion said, with solutions geared toward traditional financial institutions.