Coinbase Layer 2 Base mainnet locks in $34.22 million in assets two days before going live

- Coinbase Layer 2 solution Base is going live with its mainnet on August 9.
- The Base mainnet has gathered $34.22 million in total value locked on its blockchain, ahead of its launch for market participants.
- Traders are still reeling from the rug pull of BALD, the meme coin project that crossed $100 million in market cap on Base, days before the mainnet launch.
Coinbase is set to launch its Base mainnet on August 9, the exchange has announced the on-chain summer, a multi-week event for the crypto community. Ahead of the launch, Base has accumulated $34.22 million in Total Value Locked (TVL).
Coinbase Layer 2 Base mainnet launch less than two days away
Two days away from its mainnet launch, Coinbase’s Layer 2 scaling solution has witnessed a spike in adoption among market participants. Based on data from crypto intelligence tracker DeFiLlama, $34.22 million worth of crypto assets have been locked in the Base mainnet.
Total Value of Assets Locked in Base mainnet
Base testnet was launched in February, and the exchange described its Layer 2 solution as a “secure, low-cost, developer-friendly Ethereum Layer 2 built to bring the next billion users to web3.” While there are several Ethereum scaling solutions, Base differentiates itself from others through its security and low-cost transactions.
Base chain is built using Optimism’s OP Stack, a framework that is rollup-centric and facilitates a high level of interoperability between different Layer 2 chains.
Base is reeling from the impact of BALD meme coin rug pull
Days away from its mainnet launch, a meme coin project BALD was launched and garnered nearly $100 million in market capitalization on Base. Since the mainnet was not live yet, funds bridged by users were locked, and there was no way to withdraw them. The smart contract deployer engaged in a rug pull and wiped out the investment of market participants by pulling liquidity from the pool on LeetSwap DEX.
While Base inches closer to its mainnet launch, market participants who lost their funds to the BALD rug pull are likely to wait and watch projects before bridging their funds to pools on DEXes like LeetSwap, launched on Base.
