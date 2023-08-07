TRON’s Justin Sun battles negativity surrounding Huobi insolvency after 12% weekly decline

Share:

Justin Sun asks the TRON community to ignore the fear, uncertainty and doubt surrounding Huobi exchange and its token.

Crypto Twitter is rife with speculation of Huobi exchange’s insolvency and a TRON price decline.

Experts note that liquid assets on the Huobi exchange in total cover less than a third of the platform’s USDT obligations.

Adam Cochran, a crypto analyst and investor has raised concerns about Huobi’s solvency in a series of tweets. Cochran’s report comes at a time when there is speculation of executives of the Huobi exchange and TRON being taken into custody by Chinese authorities.

The reports remain unconfirmed and founder Justin Sun has assured the TRON community that the speculation and rumors are just creating Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt (FUD). Sun believes that the community should keep building and ignore the rumors.

TRON founder fights FUD in the community

Adam Cochran informed his 207,000 followers that Huobi exchange is likely headed towards insolvency with its liquid assets accounting for a third of its USDT obligations. Following the reports of executives being taken in custody by Chinese authorities, Cochran shared his analysis of the exchange’s assets.

Cochran alleges that Sun has been using the exchange to divert funds to other DeFi projects that the TRON founder is associated with. This leaves Huobi grappling with insufficient assets to meet its obligations.

The analyst shared the exchange’s total balance as of August 6 in his tweey. The total balance is $2.5 billion of which $662 million is TRON, $500 million is Huobi Token, $884 million is Bitcoin (which is supposed to also cover the $3 billion in BTC issued on TRON) $168 million is HBTC This leaves $286 million in other assets.

Huobi token breakdown as of August 6

All other liquid assets on the exchange are less than a third of the reported amount of USDT obligations.

This leaves $286M in other assets. pic.twitter.com/UeuOEKCxQH — Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) (@adamscochran) August 6, 2023

TRON price declined from $0.083 on Monday to $0.077 at the time of writing. This represents a drop of 7.2% over the past seven days. It remains to be seen whether Sun’s assurance catalyzes a recovery of sentiment among TRON holders and fuels a price rally.