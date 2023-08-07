PayPal makes strides in crypto payments with launch of US Dollar-pegged stablecoin

Share:

PayPal is working with the Paxos Trust to issue a US Dollar pegged stablecoin for the consumer-payment sector.

The launch of the USD-pegged stablecoin is first for a large financial firm with potential impacts on the adoption of digital tokens worldwide.

PayPal’s stablecoin will gradually be rolled out to customers in the US.

PayPal, a Silicon Valley-based payments firm, has announced its launch of a US Dollar-pegged stablecoin. The payment giant has partnered with Paxos and the new stablecoin will be gradually rolled out in the US.

PayPal’s new stablecoin could revolutionize adoption of digital assets in payments

PayPal, one of the largest payments companies in the US, is committed to the digital asset ecosystem, with its launch of the first USD-pegged stablecoin for retail customers. The new digital token is developed in partnership with Paxos, and the coin will be labeled PayPal USD or PYUSD.

PYUSD will be fully backed by US Dollar deposits, short-term Treasuries and cash equivalents. PayPal USD has been designed to offer several features to retail customers:

Transfer PayPal USD between PayPal and compatible external wallets

Send person-to-person payments using PYUSD

Fund purchases with PayPal USD by selecting it at checkout

Convert any of PayPal's supported cryptocurrencies to and from PayPal USD

In a press release by PayPal, Dan Schulman, president and CEO of the payment giant, said:

The shift toward digital currencies requires a stable instrument that is both digitally native and easily connected to fiat currency like the U.S. dollar. Our commitment to responsible innovation and compliance, and our track record delivering new experiences to our customers, provides the foundation necessary to contribute to the growth of digital payments through PayPal USD.

PYUSD transparency and monthly reserve reports

PayPal has announced that starting September 2023, Paxos will publish a public monthly Reserve Report for PayPal USD that outlines the instruments composing the reserves. The report of the PYUSD reserve assets will be attested by a third party and will be conducted by an accounting firm in accordance with attestation standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).