Hong Kong Securities Commission warns crypto exchanges against improper practices, derivatives trading

Hong Kong’s securities regulator, the Hong Kong Securities Commission, has warned cryptocurrency exchanges that are operational within China’s Special Administrative Region (SAR) that derivatives and earning services are not allowed.

The regulator warned crypto exchanges that it is a criminal offense to operate without a license in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong warns crypto exchanges operating in China’s SAR

Hong Kong’s securities regulator warned crypto exchanges and institutions that some unlicensed cryptocurrency exchanges engaging in “improper practices.” The regulator informed the community that unlicensed activities are considered criminal offense and will be dealt with in that manner.

The Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (SFC) issued a statement explaining that not all crypto exchanges have licenses to operate, despite their claim that they have submitted applications to the regulator.

The SFC informed institutions that there is no room for exchanges making fraudulent and reckless misrepresentations.

Is Hong Kong mirroring China’s crackdown on crypto?

While China has cracked down on crypto over the past few years, Chinese Special Administrative Region, Hong Kong, welcomed crypto exchanges and projects, encouraging them to roll out services to professional traders and trading firms.

In a series of statements issued in October, Hong Kong authorities presented their goal of emerging as a global crypto hub and welcomed exchanges and projects to enter Hong Kong. HashKey and OSL are two licensed crypto exchanges that onboarded users and kicked off their services on June 1.