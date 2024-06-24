Ripple proponent attorney slams Michael Saylor’s stand on Bitcoin as perfect money, XRP dips to $0.47

Ripple proponent Bill Morgan slams Michael Saylor for promoting Bitcoin as perfect money.

XRP Ledger AMM has crossed a milestone of 20 million XRP tokens in Total Value Locked.

XRP struggles to recover from its recent decline, trading at $0.47 on Monday.

Ripple (XRP) price battles to hold above $0.47 on Monday as proponent attorney Bill Morgan criticized Bitcoin maximalist Michael Saylor for his take on the altcoin. Saylor shared his bullish views on Bitcoin in a recent podcast interview, pushing his “Bitcoin is perfect money,” narrative.

Fred Kreuger, investor and crypto proponent supported Saylor’s stance and noted that Ripple, Ethereum, and Cardano are not finite. Morgan defended XRP and said the asset is finite.

Daily digest market movers: XRP is finite, says Bill Morgan

Attorney Bill Morgan slammed Michael Saylor for his “Bitcoin is perfect money”.

Bitcoin proponent Michael Saylor promotes the narrative that Bitcoin isfinite, while supporter and investor Fred Kreuger argues that Ripple, Ethereum and Cardano are not finite.

Saylor's new angle is that Bitcoin is perfect money.



It's perfect in a physical sense. Like the discovery of a perfect semi-conductor. A constant, like the speed of light or absolute zero temperature.



What makes Bitcoin perfect is it's fixed supply. It's not just rare. It's… — Fred Krueger (@dotkrueger) June 23, 2024

Saylor presented his narrative and bull case for Bitcoin in a recent podcast on YouTube.

Morgan defended the altcoin and said that Ripple is not finite but XRP (the native token of the XRP Ledger) is finite due to burning, down from a total supply from 100 billion XRP tokens.

What a lie. You say Ripple is not finite but XRP is finite and in fact due to burning is decreasing down from 100 billion XRP. https://t.co/85ueesqC9h — bill morgan (@Belisarius2020) June 23, 2024

The entity running a validator on the XRP Ledger, behind the X handle @Vet_X0 dropped details on the rising value locked in the network. The total value of assets locked (TVL) in the ecosystem’s Automated Market Makers (AMM) has crossed 20 million XRP tokens.

Good Morning its a great day for great day !



The #XRP Ledger Automated Market Maker reached a milestone with an equivalent of 20M+ XRP in Total Value Locked!



TVL is increasing constantly now. pic.twitter.com/YJ3LEogKvF — Vet ‍☠️ (@Vet_X0) June 23, 2024

Rise in TVL is a sign of the rising relevance and utility of AMMs in the Ripple ecosystem.

One issue that affects AMMs is the price. The validator notes that running the Automated Market Maker is more expensive than other popular AMMs, however, users can vote to reduce the fees manually.

The validator proposes dynamic pricing and fees as the solution to the issue.

Correct, fees are still very high. Its more expensive than any other popular AMM. Issue is people have to vote to bring them down, manually, but that's overlooked unfortunately.



I hope once the AMM gets the Price Oracle integrated in the future we get dynamic pricing and fees — Vet ‍☠️ (@Vet_X0) June 23, 2024

Technical analysis: XRP struggles to recover, dips to $0.47 on Monday

Ripple is in a state of decline, alongside other altcoins, while Bitcoin plunges under $62,000 on Monday. Bitcoin wipes out over 3% of its value on the day, taking altcoins down with it. XRP is trading at $0.4686, down nearly 2.5% on a daily basis.

Ripple is likely to extend losses by another 4% and touch support at $0.4508, the June 7 low. In case XRP continues to slip lower, it could find support at the April 13 low of $0.4188. This marks a drop of nearly 11% in Ripple’s price.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) momentum indicator supports the bearish thesis as the signal line crosses above the MACD line and red histogram bars appear below the neutral level.

XRP/USDT 1-day chart

On the other side, if Ripple closes above the upper boundary of the Fair Value Gap at $0.4841, it could invalidate the bearish thesis and push prices toward the next key resistance at $0.4955.

The key resistance level coincides with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the decline between the March high of $0.7440 and the April 13 low of $0.4188.