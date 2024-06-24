Ripple proponent attorney slams Michael Saylor’s stand on Bitcoin as perfect money, XRP dips to $0.47

- Ripple proponent Bill Morgan slams Michael Saylor for promoting Bitcoin as perfect money.
- XRP Ledger AMM has crossed a milestone of 20 million XRP tokens in Total Value Locked.
- XRP struggles to recover from its recent decline, trading at $0.47 on Monday.
Ripple (XRP) price battles to hold above $0.47 on Monday as proponent attorney Bill Morgan criticized Bitcoin maximalist Michael Saylor for his take on the altcoin. Saylor shared his bullish views on Bitcoin in a recent podcast interview, pushing his “Bitcoin is perfect money,” narrative.
Fred Kreuger, investor and crypto proponent supported Saylor’s stance and noted that Ripple, Ethereum, and Cardano are not finite. Morgan defended XRP and said the asset is finite.
Daily digest market movers: XRP is finite, says Bill Morgan
- Attorney Bill Morgan slammed Michael Saylor for his “Bitcoin is perfect money”.
- Bitcoin proponent Michael Saylor promotes the narrative that Bitcoin isfinite, while supporter and investor Fred Kreuger argues that Ripple, Ethereum and Cardano are not finite.
Saylor's new angle is that Bitcoin is perfect money.— Fred Krueger (@dotkrueger) June 23, 2024
It's perfect in a physical sense. Like the discovery of a perfect semi-conductor. A constant, like the speed of light or absolute zero temperature.
What makes Bitcoin perfect is it's fixed supply. It's not just rare. It's…
- Saylor presented his narrative and bull case for Bitcoin in a recent podcast on YouTube.
- Morgan defended the altcoin and said that Ripple is not finite but XRP (the native token of the XRP Ledger) is finite due to burning, down from a total supply from 100 billion XRP tokens.
What a lie. You say Ripple is not finite but XRP is finite and in fact due to burning is decreasing down from 100 billion XRP. https://t.co/85ueesqC9h— bill morgan (@Belisarius2020) June 23, 2024
- The entity running a validator on the XRP Ledger, behind the X handle @Vet_X0 dropped details on the rising value locked in the network. The total value of assets locked (TVL) in the ecosystem’s Automated Market Makers (AMM) has crossed 20 million XRP tokens.
Good Morning its a great day for great day !— Vet ☠️ (@Vet_X0) June 23, 2024
The #XRP Ledger Automated Market Maker reached a milestone with an equivalent of 20M+ XRP in Total Value Locked!
TVL is increasing constantly now. pic.twitter.com/YJ3LEogKvF
- Rise in TVL is a sign of the rising relevance and utility of AMMs in the Ripple ecosystem.
- One issue that affects AMMs is the price. The validator notes that running the Automated Market Maker is more expensive than other popular AMMs, however, users can vote to reduce the fees manually.
- The validator proposes dynamic pricing and fees as the solution to the issue.
Correct, fees are still very high. Its more expensive than any other popular AMM. Issue is people have to vote to bring them down, manually, but that's overlooked unfortunately.— Vet ☠️ (@Vet_X0) June 23, 2024
I hope once the AMM gets the Price Oracle integrated in the future we get dynamic pricing and fees
Technical analysis: XRP struggles to recover, dips to $0.47 on Monday
Ripple is in a state of decline, alongside other altcoins, while Bitcoin plunges under $62,000 on Monday. Bitcoin wipes out over 3% of its value on the day, taking altcoins down with it. XRP is trading at $0.4686, down nearly 2.5% on a daily basis.
Ripple is likely to extend losses by another 4% and touch support at $0.4508, the June 7 low. In case XRP continues to slip lower, it could find support at the April 13 low of $0.4188. This marks a drop of nearly 11% in Ripple’s price.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) momentum indicator supports the bearish thesis as the signal line crosses above the MACD line and red histogram bars appear below the neutral level.
XRP/USDT 1-day chart
On the other side, if Ripple closes above the upper boundary of the Fair Value Gap at $0.4841, it could invalidate the bearish thesis and push prices toward the next key resistance at $0.4955.
The key resistance level coincides with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the decline between the March high of $0.7440 and the April 13 low of $0.4188.
Crypto ETF FAQs
An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) is an investment vehicle or an index that tracks the price of an underlying asset. ETFs can not only track a single asset, but a group of assets and sectors. For example, a Bitcoin ETF tracks Bitcoin’s price. ETF is a tool used by investors to gain exposure to a certain asset.
Yes. The first Bitcoin futures ETF in the US was approved by the US Securities & Exchange Commission in October 2021. A total of seven Bitcoin futures ETFs have been approved, with more than 20 still waiting for the regulator’s permission. The SEC says that the cryptocurrency industry is new and subject to manipulation, which is why it has been delaying crypto-related futures ETFs for the last few years.
Bitcoin spot ETF has been approved outside the US, but the SEC is yet to approve one in the country. After BlackRock filed for a Bitcoin spot ETF on June 15, the interest surrounding crypto ETFs has been renewed. Grayscale – whose application for a Bitcoin spot ETF was initially rejected by the SEC – got a victory in court, forcing the US regulator to review its proposal again. The SEC’s loss in this lawsuit has fueled hopes that a Bitcoin spot ETF might be approved by the end of the year.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Base to decentralize further with fault proofs, testnet launch expected mid July
Base, Coinbase’s Layer 2 chain plans further decentralization through the launch of fault proofs and higher community participation. Fault proofs are expected to go live for Base Sepolia testnet by mid July. Base has noted a spike in usage between Q1 and Q2 with applications like Uniswap, 1inch, and Circle among others.
These seven altcoins are down over 40% from their all-time highs, recovery likely with latest developments
Crypto market capitalization excluding Bitcoin is down 3% in the past seven days and nearly 10% in the past 30 days, per TradingView. The shrinking market capitalization indicates that capital is flowing out of altcoins, the altcoins have likely wiped out their value over time in the ongoing cycle.
Ethereum holders keep accumulating Ether ahead of ETF and new yield opportunities
Ethereum’s long-term holders have continued scooping up Ether while Bitcoin’s long-term holders shed their holdings. New yield opportunities in Ether, and the upcoming ETF are likely behind the divergence in the behavior of the long-term holders of BTC and ETH.
Crypto trader loses over $11 million in phishing attack, exploited for Maker and Ethena tokens
Maker on-chain metrics paint a bearish picture. A wallet address suffered an exploit for 3,657 MKR tokens worth $8.7 million and 2.56 million Ethena tokens worth $2.4 million. MKR was hit by a correction and gained ground, posting 1.11% gains on Sunday.
Bitcoin: Is BTC out of the woods?
Bitcoin appears poised for a slight decline this week, influenced by factors such as the German Government's deposit of over 1,700 BTC in exchanges, decreasing outflows in US spot ETFs, and on-chain data indicating no signs of BTC DeFi liquidation.