Chinese Yuan devaluation could drive Chinese capital flight into Bitcoin– says Arthur Hayes

- BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes highlights a potential Chinese Yuan devaluation in his X post, suggesting it could drive Chinese capital flight into Bitcoin.
- Historically, this trend worked back in 2013 and 2015 and could work in 2025.
- A Forbes report in 2019 supports this thesis, noting that Chinese investors turned to Bitcoin during capital flight restrictions in 2017.
BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes highlighted a potential Chinese Yuan devaluation in his X post on Tuesday, suggesting it could drive Chinese capital flight into Bitcoin. Arthur says this trend worked in 2013 and 2015 and can work in 2025. A Forbes report supports this thesis, noting that Chinese investors turned to Bitcoin during capital flight restrictions in 2017.
Bitcoin demand could surge amid Chinese Yuan devaluation
Arthur Hayes, co-founder of BitMEX and CIO of Maelstrom, posted on his social media platform X on Tuesday that a potential Chinese Yuan devaluation could drive Chinese capital flight into Bitcoin.
“If not the Fed, then the PBOC will give us the yachtzee ingredients.
CNY deval = narrative that Chinese capital flight will flow into $BTC,” says Arthur in his X post.
He continued, “It worked in 2013, 2015 and can work in 2025.”
If not the Fed then the PBOC will give us the yachtzee ingredients.— Arthur Hayes (@CryptoHayes) April 8, 2025
CNY deval = narrative that Chinese capital flight will flow into $BTC.
It worked in 2013 , 2015, and can work in 2025.
Ignore China at your own peril. pic.twitter.com/LAOeQZEjZt
Delving into 2013, China experienced economic growth but faced concerns about capital outflows due to a tightly controlled financial system. There were periods of slight devaluation or loosening of controls to manage export competitiveness. Bitcoin gained significant attention in China, in 2013, acting as a hedge against potential Yuan weakness and a way to bypass strict capital controls (China limits individuals to $50,000 in foreign exchange annually). Chinese investors began pouring money into Bitcoin, especially as it became a speculative asset.
In late 2013, the Chinese exchange, BTC China, became the largest Bitcoin exchange by volume globally, reflecting the surge in demand. Bitcoin started 2013 at $13, crossed $1,000 in November, and reached a high of $1,163 in early December. However, the PBOC intervened in December 2013, banning financial institutions from handling Bitcoin transactions, which caused a sharp correction. Bitcoin ended the year at $732.
Similarly in 2015, the PBOC significantly devalued the Yuan, lowering its reference rate by about 1.9% against the USD—the largest single-day drop in decades. This Yuan devaluation 2015 directly correlated with renewed interest in Bitcoin among Chinese investors.
Bitcoin started 2015 at around $321, declining from its 2013 peak due to the Mt. Gox hack and regulatory pressures. After the Yuan devaluation, Bitcoin’s price began to climb, reaching a high of $502. By early 2016, Bitcoin had more than tripled from its August 2015 low, reaching over $900 by the end of 2016.
In 2017, the Yuan faced continued pressure after further devaluations in 2016. As noted in the Forbes report, China cracked down on capital outflows in 2017, targeting traditional methods like real estate purchases and foreign investments. This pushed investors to seek alternatives like Bitcoin. Chinese cryptocurrency exchanges like Huobi, OKCoin, and BTC China dominated global Bitcoin trading volumes, accounting for over 90%.
“But in late 2017, the Chinese government cracked down on Bitcoin — banning cryptocurrency exchanges. That set off the crash, from $19k to $3k,” says Forbes’ report.
Historical data suggests that the Yuan devaluation or fears of depreciation led to Chinese capital’s flight into Bitcoin, bolstering BTC's bullish outlook and price. These years have aligned with the narrative of Bitcoin as a hedge against the Yuan’s weakness. If this trend continues, Arthur’s thesis suggests repeating the 2013 and 2015 dynamics, where Chinese investors might turn to Bitcoin to preserve wealth, could play out. However, factors like China’s current crypto regulations, global market conditions, the US-China trade war, and tariff policies could influence the outcome.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Today: BTC, ETH, and XRP lead $1.4B capitulation on Black Monday as FTX denies $2.5B claims
Cryptocurrencies nosedived over the weekend, shedding over $300 billion since Friday. What some traders on social media are terming crypto’s Black Monday, losses come after an initial positive decoupling on Thursday, when US stocks crashed after China announced 34% retaliatory tariffs.
Bitcoin hits new yearly low below $75,000 as global trade war escalates
Bitcoin price extends its fall by 4% on Monday after correcting near 5% the previous week. The global trade war escalated, wiping out 452,976 leveraged traders and causing a total liquidation of $1.39 billion from crypto markets in the last 24 hours.
Dogecoin shatters $0.15 support as ‘Black Monday’ bloodbath fears surge
Dogecoin tumbles over 10% on Monday, slashing $3.73 billion from its market capitalization to $19.78 billion. CNBC host Jim Crammer warns of global markets’ bloodbath if US President Donald Trump stays intrasigent.
Solana Price Forecast: Bears gain momentum as SOL falls below $100
Solana (SOL) extends its loss by over 7% and falls below the $100 mark at the time of writing on Monday after crashing 15.15% last week. Coinglass data shows that SOL’s leveraged traders wiped out nearly $70 million in liquidations in the last 24 hours.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Tariff ‘Liberation Day’ sparks liquidation in crypto market
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains under selling pressure and trades near $84,000 when writing on Friday after a rejection from a key resistance level earlier this week.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.