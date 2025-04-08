- The cryptocurrency market has lost $250 billion in market capitalization since Trump's tariff announcement.
- President Donald Trump threatened an additional 50% tariff on China as the global trade war escalates.
- The crypto market could see a quick recovery if international trading partners reach a trade settlement with the US.
The cryptocurrency market extended its decline on Monday, stretching its market capitalization loss to $250 billion since the US slapped tariffs on international trading partners. The market looks set for further downside pressure as President Donald Trump threatened to add an extra 50% levy on China.
Bitcoin, crypto market dips further as trade war intensifies
The crypto market witnessed a rough start to the week as markets opened with huge losses before a slight recovery.
Bitcoin (BTC) briefly dropped below $80,000 to $74,000, with several top altcoins hitting multi-year lows, per CoinGecko data. This includes Ethereum (ETH), which declined below $1,500, a level not seen since March 2023. Solana briefly (SOL) plunged below $100 for the first time since January 2024.
The recent decline has stretched the total crypto market cap loss to over $250 billion since Trump's tariff began last Wednesday. The market is now down over 30% from its peak of $3.9 trillion in December.
Liquidations also increased across top cryptos in the derivatives market, with Bitcoin and Ethereum seeing combined liquidated positions worth $640 million in the past 24 hours, per Coinglass data.
"While US equities were already under heavy pressure last week, BTC largely weathered the storm over the weekend. However, that resilience proved short-lived," noted QCP analysts in Monday's update.
The move highlights that the crypto market has resumed its correlation with stocks.
The sustained losses across crypto and stocks stem from President Donald Trump's announcement that the US would impose an extra 50% tariff on China. This adds to the previous 54% tariffs placed on the country, now at a total of 104%. President Trump said the new tariff would go live if China refused to drop its 34% levy on US goods by April 8.
China stated it would fight "to the end" regarding tariffs, signaling that the market could begin to expect further volatility, according to CNBC.
While the announcement sparked further negativity in the market, a fake news headline about Trump pausing tariffs for 30 days sparked a brief rally in both crypto and stocks. The S&P 500 rose by 400 points in a matter of minutes, and Bitcoin quickly rallied toward the $80K level. However, White House officials denied the news, sending markets down again — but above their intraday lows.
"Today, investors displayed how EAGER capital is to rotate back into the market," wrote The Kobeissi Letters analysts in an X post on Monday.
In a way, investors have been conditioned to buy the dip in stocks over the last 2 years.— The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) April 7, 2025
This goes for both institutional and retail investors.
Even in March, capital piled into stocks as the market fell.
Now, no one wants to "miss" the bottom if a trade deal is announced. pic.twitter.com/a2fM4xu6DG
However, the analysts cautioned that market sentiment could plunge lower if the US and China fail to reach an agreement before April 9.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Today: BTC, ETH, and XRP lead $1.4B capitulation on Black Monday as FTX denies $2.5B claims
Cryptocurrencies nosedived over the weekend, shedding over $300 billion since Friday. What some traders on social media are terming crypto’s Black Monday, losses come after an initial positive decoupling on Thursday, when US stocks crashed after China announced 34% retaliatory tariffs.
Bitcoin hits new yearly low below $75,000 as global trade war escalates
Bitcoin price extends its fall by 4% on Monday after correcting near 5% the previous week. The global trade war escalated, wiping out 452,976 leveraged traders and causing a total liquidation of $1.39 billion from crypto markets in the last 24 hours.
Dogecoin shatters $0.15 support as ‘Black Monday’ bloodbath fears surge
Dogecoin tumbles over 10% on Monday, slashing $3.73 billion from its market capitalization to $19.78 billion. CNBC host Jim Crammer warns of global markets’ bloodbath if US President Donald Trump stays intrasigent.
Solana Price Forecast: Bears gain momentum as SOL falls below $100
Solana (SOL) extends its loss by over 7% and falls below the $100 mark at the time of writing on Monday after crashing 15.15% last week. Coinglass data shows that SOL’s leveraged traders wiped out nearly $70 million in liquidations in the last 24 hours.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Tariff ‘Liberation Day’ sparks liquidation in crypto market
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains under selling pressure and trades near $84,000 when writing on Friday after a rejection from a key resistance level earlier this week.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.