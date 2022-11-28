- Litecoin price sees a seismic shift from bulls to bears in the overweighting trade.
- LTC is in search of support that could trigger a bounce.
- Expect to see roughly another 10% of devaluation before support is met.
Litecoin (LTC) price slides over 4% intraday as the US session is getting up to speed after a prolonged hiatus due to the Thanksgiving holiday and long weekend. Litecoin printed a staggering performance last week with a 28% appreciation and now sees those gains evaporate a little bit as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) had spun into the overbought area too quickly. As the RSI is now coming out of that overbought stress element, more downside looks needed to cool down the price and attract lower-level buyers.
LTC sees that what goes around comes around
Litecoin price slid lower this morning and paired back some more gains that it booked last week in its trading frenzy, which printed +28% in just two trading days. The RSI shot immediately into the overbought territory with that big two-day win. This measurement points to the fact that there has already been too much buying at hand and that the price will probably start to slow down or even fall as experienced traders will know that there is little incentive to buy in again as gains will be rather limited.
LTC became, in that sense, a self-fulfilling prophecy, and the current slide thus should not come with any surprises. Expect the dip to continue a little bit further, roughly 10% toward $65.08, before finally buyers step back in again. That level was pivotal before and was met with plenty of false breakouts before it could break and close above it. So the question is now: will it hold as support?
LTC/USD daily chart
With Thanksgiving out of the way, all eyes will be on the Fed speakers and the FOMC meeting in two weeks. With the blackout period nearing for these same Fed members to still communicate to the markets, expect to see more dovish comments that could fire up the stock markets in the US. That environmental risk should be good for LTC and see it rally back toward $84 to test the high of November.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Chiliz price dangles above abyss, ready to plunge below $0.14
Chiliz (CHZ) price could not catch a break over the weekend as social unrest flared up in China, battering trader sentiment on Monday morning in the ASIA PAC session.
Ethereum price dips as China triggers risk-off wave
Ethereum (ETH) price saw a lackluster weekend regarding its price action and performance. On Saturday, some hopes were there that the pivotal level at $1,243 could get a test, but bulls never made it up that far.
Bitcoin price tanks as Covid protests erupt in China, pushing investors into risk-off mode
Bitcoin price saw a sudden sell-off on November 28 after a consolidative weekend. This bearish outlook comes as major protests erupt in China due to Covid restrictions.
Binance Coin Price Prediction: Two things need to happen for BNB to hit $450
Binance Coin price could be running out of gas to continue its massive rally. While the last five days have been exciting for holders, the following days will need to be closely monitored.
Bitcoin: Assessing chances of one last bear market rally for 2022
BTC is in a good place to trigger another bear market rally from a high-time frame perspective. This development, combined with the optimistic outlook seen in on-chain metrics, further strengthens the possibility of a happy ending to 2022.