Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: On the road to $60,000

- Bitcoin price retested and bounced off from the daily support level of $56,000 this week.
- US spot Bitcoin ETFs posted $140.7 million in inflows until Thursday and on-chain data supports a bullish outlook.
- The US Federal Reserve decision on Wednesday could be the next important catalyst for Bitcoin prices.
Bitcoin (BTC) has risen 6% so far this week, an upward trend that will likely continue following Wednesday’s successful retest of the $56,000 daily support level. A rally towards $60,000 looks likely in the upcoming week as US-listed spot Bition Exchange-traded Funds (ETF) registered net inflows and BTC’s exchange flow balance and supply on exchanges decreased. Still, Bitcoin’s fortunes will largely hinge on the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) upcoming decision, a key event for traditional markets that has the potential to move cryptocurrencies as well.
Bitcoin rebounds amid modest demand from US ETFs
Institutional flows slightly supported Bitcoin’s price this week. According to Coinglass data, US spot Bitcoin ETFs experienced three days of inflow and one day of outflow until Thursday, totaling $140.7 million in net inflows. This slight increase in inflows shows a mild rise in institutional demand. The total Bitcoin reserves held by the 11 US spot Bitcoin ETFs rose slightly from $48.33 billion to $49.55 billion in Assets Under Management (AUM) this week.
Bitcoin Spot ETF Net Inflow chart
Bitcoin ETF AUM chart
On-chain metrics show signs of recovery
Bitcoin’s on-chain metrics show some signs of recovery, with both Santiment’s Exchange Flow Balance and Supply on Exchanges metrics projecting a bullish outlook.
The Exchange Flow balance index shows the net movement of tokens into and out of exchange wallets. A positive value indicates more BTC entered than exited, suggesting selling pressure from investors. Conversely, a negative value indicates more BTC left the exchange than entered, indicating less selling pressure.
Bitcoin’s Exchange Flow balance slumped to -25,751 on Tuesday from -8,668 on Monday. This further downtick into negative territory indicates increased buying activity among investors.
Additionally, the Supply on Exchanges index decreased from 1.89 million BTC on Tuesday to 1.86 million Thursday. This 1.58% fall in supply shows that holders are accumulating more BTC from exchanges to cold wallets, bolstering the BTC’s bullish outlook.
Bitcoin Exchange Flow Balance and Supply on Exchanges chart
Experts see room for higher prices
Deutsche Bank analysts Marion Laboure and Sai Ravindran project that the Bitcoin price could remain high this year, according to a report published this week.
“We expect Bitcoin prices to remain high due to new ETF approvals, future central bank rate cuts, regulatory changes and a potential Trump presidency due to pro-crypto policies and preference for lower Fed funds,” they said.
Furthermore, the report also highlights that 78% of US consumers see cryptocurrencies as commodities, 76% as alternative assets, and 74% as a store of value. 65% see them as replacing cash. This survey also indicates that US consumers became more positive about crypto in 2024, with less than 1% thinking it is a fad.
Bitcoin's relationship with Gold and US dollar Index
Despite the recent positive outlook, this week’s CryptoQuant CQ report raises some concerns about Bitcoin's price. The report shows that the correlation between Gold and Bitcoin is decoupling. Bitcoin prices have declined while Gold prices have reached a fresh record high, causing a correlation between them to weaken.
“A period of negative correlation between Bitcoin and Gold, with Gold increasing and Bitcoin decreasing, typically signals a risk-averse environment where investors favor traditional safe-haven assets like Gold over speculative assets like Bitcoin,” the report says.
Bitcoin and Gold Correlation
Similarly, investors should be cautious about Bitcoin's coupling effect with the DXY US dollar index. The price of Bitcoin has also been declining even as the US dollar has weakened against other currencies. A weakening US Dollar and a declining Bitcoin could signal broader risk aversion or financial stress, even though the dollar is losing strength against other major currencies.
“This might happen when global markets face uncertainty, leading investors to flee from riskier assets like Bitcoin while also moving away from the US dollar.”, says the report.
Bitcoin and US Dollar Index Correlation chart
All eyes on the Fed
Next week’s calendar features a key event for markets: the Fed decision over interest rates on Wednesday. An interest-rate cut is fully-price in for markets, but traders are divided over whether the Fed will opt to cut interest rates by 25 basis points or will do it by a larger 50 basis points.
Lower interest rates tend to help risk assets such as cryptocurrencies, so a large cut could be bullish for Bitcoin. The effect of a smaller 25-basis-points cut looks less certain as risk markets could cheer anyway the move or consider it as too timid.
Bitcoin eyes for $60,000 mark
Bitcoin price retested the daily support level around $56,000 on Wednesday and bounced 3.7%. At the time of writing on Friday, it trades at around $58,000.
If the $56,000 level continues to hold as support, BTC could rise from its current trading level to its 50% price retracement level of $59,529 (drawn from a high in late July to a low in early August).
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator further supports Bitcoin’s rise as it signals a bullish crossover on the daily chart. The MACD line (blue line) moved above the signal line (yellow line), giving a buy signal. It shows rising green histogram bars above the neutral line zero, also suggesting that Bitcoin’s price could experience upward momentum.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI), meanwhile, hovers broadly unchanged very close to its neutral level, indicating lack of momentum.
BTC/USDT daily chart
The bullish thesis would be invalidated if Bitcoin’s daily candlestick closes below $56,000. This scenario would lead to a 3.5% decline to retest its psychologically important level at $54,000.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Today: WazirX exploiter moves nearly $12 million Ether to new address, Bitcoin, ETH post gains
Bitcoin trades above $58,000 at the time of writing, adding 2% to its value this week. Ethereum hovers around $2,300 as WazirX exchange exploiter moves 5,000 Ether to a new wallet address and a crypto mixer.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: On the road to $60,000
Bitcoin price retested and bounced off from the daily support level of $56,000 this week. US spot Bitcoin ETFs posted $140.7 million in inflows until Thursday and on-chain data supports a bullish outlook.
OpenAI releases new series of models, likely driver of Artificial Intelligence tokens market cap
OpenAI, an American artificial intelligence research organization headed by Sam Altman of the Worldcoin (WLD) project, made a key announcement on September 12.
Bitcoin and Ethereum traders could watch this signal for the next bull run
Crypto mining is the process by which new Bitcoin and Ethereum enter circulation. Data from crypto intelligence tracker shows that wallets of Bitcoin and Ethereum miners noted a decline in their holdings of the assets in the first half of the year.
Bitcoin: On the road to $60,000
Bitcoin (BTC) has risen 6% so far this week, an upward trend that will likely continue following Wednesday’s successful retest of the $56,000 daily support level. A rally towards $60,000 looks likely in the upcoming week as US-listed spot Bition Exchange-traded Funds (ETF) registered net inflows and BTC’s exchange flow balance and supply on exchanges decreased.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.