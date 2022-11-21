- Litecoin price action is set to slide lower in search of support as the global mood is gloomy.
- LTC is helped by three supportive elements about to kick in.
- Expect a small dip before LTC skyrockets back to $65.
Litecoin (LTC) price slipped another 3.5% intraday during the European trading session as it already took a step lower during the ASIA PAC opening session this week. Risk-off sentiment got activated in the markets as China had to report lockdowns again in some residential areas. A five-day lockdown to curb covid contamination seems to be the norm. This put pressure back on the supply chain and lifted inflation expectations in a domino effect, putting risk assets on the selling list for the coming days.
LTC price set to see a bounce higher
Litecoin price is thus being battered a bit this morning by global sentiment. Although that does not point to much upside, a silver lining comes with a triple supportive area coming into play. The first big supportive level is the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) of $58.
LTC gets additional support if it undershoots the 200-day SMA near $57.12, which comes from the green ascending trend line that has seen many tests for both support. Should both the 200-day SMA and the ascending trend line not do the trick, the 55-day SMA is the last act of support as it kept price action supported at the end of October and currently comes in at $56 before spinning LTC up again toward $65 for a retest with 13% of gains in the books.
LTC/USD daily chart
Should the trifecta element not play out and bearish forces become stronger, expect to see bears piercing through this support level. The risk would then materialize with a drop toward the monthly pivot at $54 and trigger around 13% of losses for this week. A continuation toward $50 is possible, but that would be on the back of another one-off event, such as last week with the missiles from the Russia-Ukraine conflict striking Polish soil.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
