- Litecoin price (LTC) flips bullish ahead of a 20% rising triangle breakout.
- Santiment’s Age Consumed metric spikes to show that previously idle coins are on the move.
- LTC awaits a volatility burst that might help it achieve a seemingly imminent rally to $75.53.
- Litecoin price will invalidate the optimistic outlook if it closes the day below the triangle resistance at $75.53.
Litecoin price is among the few cryptocurrencies likely to end the week on a positive note. A higher low pattern, printed over the last seven days, paints a bullish picture for LTC. Meanwhile, Litecoin price holds at $63.22 while patiently waiting for an incoming volatility burst to close the gap to $75.53.
Previously dormant coins triggered by increased exchange outflows
The implosion of FTX left no stone unturned in the crypto market. A liquidity crunch crisis experienced after Alameda Research, FTX’s sister company, filed for bankruptcy saw Coinbase analysts foreshadow a lengthy crypto winter as far as the end of 2023.
Centralized exchanges also experienced the largest ever weekly Bitcoin (BTC) outflows. According to a report by CryptoCompare, 97,805 BTC moved off the exchanges in the seven days ending November 13.
Weekly Bitcoin Netflows – Centralized Exchanges
Since the FTX crisis negatively impacted many investors across the market, Litecoin may have faced increased outflows from centralized exchanges. On-chain data by Santiment shines a light on previously dormant LTC coins that have been on the move this week.
According to the Age Consumed Metric shown below, 1.3B LTC tokens changed addresses on November 14. The movement of large sums of previously idle coins is usually a catalyst for volatility. Hence, the foreshadowed breakout to $75.00.
Litecoin Age Consumed metric
Litecoin price is on the verge of a 20% breakout
The 18th largest cryptocurrency trades at $63.12 moments after breaking the rising triangle resistance at $63.00. Printing a higher low pattern cemented the bulls’ grip on the price, creating optimum conditions for a northbound move. A 20% move above the breakout point to $75.00 equals the distance between the widest points of the triangle.
LTCUSD four-hour chart
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator’s position at 1.16 – above the mean line places Litecoin price in the bulls’ hands. The gap formed by the 12-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) (in blue) above the 26-day EMA (in brown) shows that the path with the least resistance is to the upside.
IntoTheBlock’s IOMAP model reinforces the bulls’ strong position in the market due to the buyer congestion zone between $57.33 and $59.20. Approximately 289,000 addresses previously purchased 8.74 million LTC in that range. Attempts by bears to push for lower price levels below this zone, therefore, are unlikely to see the light of day since LTC holders will likely work tirelessly to protect their positions and the bullish outlook in Litecoin price.
Litecoin IOMAP model
Although Litecoin price eyes a 20% move above the triangle pattern to $75.00, traders must be cautious and keep in mind the FTX implosion and its negative effects on the market.
Failure to close the day above the triangle resistance at $63.00 could flip LTC’s outlook from bullish to bearish, with downside profit targets at the 200-day EMA (in blue) and lower support areas – at $55.00 and $50.00, respectively.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: These levels are ideal for Dollar cost averaging BTC after FTX crash
Bitcoin price has faced the brunt of many industry leaders or significant platforms going bust in the last year. From Terra’s implosion to FTX’s bankruptcy, the industry seems shaken from a psychological perspective.
FTX Latest: Multicoin Capital says more pain ahead, how will Bitcoin price react?
FTX exchange's standing continues to worsen as the bankrupt firm faces more scrutiny from regulators. The repercussions of the exchange's collapse have led to severe disruptions in the crypto market.
Ethereum price: Why ETH traders are better off with short positions
Ethereum price is in a consolidative phase as it hovers below a crucial resistance level. While a quick move to the upside to collect liquidity is likely, traders should not confuse this for a bullish directional bias.
Lido DAO price has dangerous exit-liquidity levels near $1.60
Lido DAO price appears to be moving north while the rest of the market succumbs to Bitcoin’s lacklustre recovery. As the market may be setting up for another downswing, a risky countertrend opportunity is displayed within the LDO technicals.
Bitcoin: BTC at the mercy of FTX, Binance and TRON
Bitcoin price reveals that its quick recovery rally is coming to an end as it faces a critical hurdle. This development has pushed BTC to slide lower and could result in a consolidative structure over the next few days.