- Terra price takes a beating as commodities sell-off with oil touching down on $100, Iron ore tanking 10% in two days.
- LUNA price sees investors pulling further cash out of cryptocurrencies.
- Although dollar strength remains balanced, the new round of risk-off is hurting LUNA yet again.
Terra (LUNA) price is coming under scrutiny as the last asset class set to fall from recession fears and inflation persistence rolls over. After the stock markets entered a bear cycle and bonds already took a beating, the last castle standing is the commodity super cycle. As prices have risen higher, demand has been fading, resulting in an oversupply in certain commodities, making the elevated prices unjustified and triggering a sell-off in the asset class, which is spilling over to a flight into cash, with cryptocurrencies seeing another exodus of investors.
LUNA price set to tank 35%
Terra price sees bears drilling on $1.937 after LUNA price was able to pop back above the level following the completion of its bearish triangle from last week. After almost every asset class had its correction, the last one left standing was commodities, which were rallying in their super cycle. Now sentiment is turning, however, as elevated prices have become unsustainable for specific production processes and have thus started to see demand fading while stockpiles rise.
LUNA price is undergoing another exodus of cash, linked to the correction in commodities, with copper, WTI crude oil and iron ore all selling off multiple percentage points as demand starts to fade, but inflation remains elevated. The commodity sell-off is another indication a recession could be around the corner. With that flight into cash, a liquidity drought is at hand in Terra price, which could see a break below the 50% Fibonacci level at $1.7662 and a drop to $1.3494 follow, near the 61.8% Fibonacci level, losing 35% in total.
LUNA/USD daily chart
The upside potential for LUNA price comes from risks to the dollar as most commodities are quoted in dollar prices. The intrinsic value of the dollar is at risk should there be a recession. The US is the world’s largest economy but it is still, nevertheless, vulnerable due to its high debt and large number of households holding credit card debt, which becomes heavier in a recession with higher rates and repayments due. So luckily, the absent dollar strength is not triggering a falling knife, and could see a possible pop back towards $2.6987, which is the 23.6% Fibonacci level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
