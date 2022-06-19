- Terra price action paints a grim picture of a broader time frame.
- LUNA price looks set to drop back to $0.0002 and become worthless.
- Expect to see questions raised about a possible regulatory crackdown or even an FBI investigation into Terra if another crash unfolds within a month after the first one and as the founder gets sued in the US.
Terra (LUNA) price is urgently needed to be reanimated as the patient represented by the price action is almost dead and drawing its last breath. Price action on a weekly chart shows relentless selling pressure with a lack of investors to provide any counterweight. Expect a second crash just one month after the initial crash to trigger a possible FBI crackdown on the company, with several inspections and investigations into price manipulation on how the company is being run while the CEO is currently being sued by the US justice department..
LUNA price in need of epinephrine
Terra price is being looked at through a broader time frame lens in showing a cryptocurrency yet again in distress. With the dust only settling now on the cryptocurrency after its crash almost a month ago, it looks like Terra price is set to do a repetition of the failure. One would think the company directors, its CEO and CFO have at least learned something from their past mistakes and have beefed up their ‘secret sauce’ to withstand better the woes in the markets, which does not look to be the case based on the performance of the price action.
LUNA price will not go unnoticed and will undoubtedly trigger the interest of both the authorities and regulators, possibly with an office search and some arrests. LUNA price is just a whisper away from dropping another 100% from $2 to $0.002, based on the pure technical element that LUNA price is moving in a sharp bearish triangle and is set to touch base once more dollar strength kicks in. Only a hale mary could buy some time and trigger a turnaround, which could even be short-lived.
LUNA/USD weekly chart
Although it would make no sense to risk a long entry for LUNA traders, the only sound trade to position for a long time is awaiting confirmation that bulls are there and investors are back buying up the price action. That confirmation can be found in a break to the upside above the red descending trend line or when $10 can be broken, and a new high for June can be printed. Then and only then does a long in Terra price would make sense.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Everything you need to know about BTC 200-week MA
Bitcoin price has gone through turbulent times over the last few months. From reaching a new all-time high to hitting yearly lows and revisiting levels since 2020, the crypto markets have been extremely volatile.
Three altcoins look bullish even though the crypto market can fall another 50%, says former BitMEX CEO
Former BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes addressed the liquidity crunch that has hit the crypto market. Hayes believes Bitcoin and Ethereum prices could bleed further and identified altcoins that have bullish potential in the bear market.
XRP price retraces less than other cryptos amid favorable Ripple vs SEC saga developments
XRP price has found support above key psychological level $0.30 after some positive developments in the Ripple vs SEC court saga.
TRON price approaches dangerously close to triggering a massive nosedive
TRON price seems to be consolidating after rallying exponentially since March 2020. This massive coiling up at the top seems to have formed a bearish pattern that indicates a correction is due for TRX.
Bitcoin: Everything you need to know about BTC 200-week MA
Bitcoin price has gone through turbulent times over the last few months. From reaching a new all-time high to hitting yearly lows and revisiting levels since 2020, the crypto markets have been extremely volatile.