- Fantom price has made a parabolic rise, now faces a proportional corrective move.
- Strong confluence zone of Fibonacci and Market Profile price levels point to likely support.
- Oscillators point to continued downside pressure.
Fantom has racked up an astonishing +1,144% gain from the July 21st lows to the new all-time high made on September 9th. Unfortunately, a great majority of that gain is likely to be wiped out due to any parabolic rise's standard 50% correctional nature. As a result, late-term bulls who bought between $1.24 and $1.50 are threatened with liquidation and capitulation.
Fantom price approaches selloff zone and liquidation area for any leveraged bulls
Fantom price collected many 'buy the top' bulls between $1.24 and $1.25. The #1 on the left side of the image below shows the high volume node developed in that price range. Observe the massive gap in the Market Profile between $1.24 and $0.85 (#2). If bears can push Fantom price below the daily Kijun-Sen at $1.18, there will likely be a violent and fast move towards the $0.85 level. In the process of that move, many of the participants who bought the highs will likely become liquidated if they are leveraged or will panic sell and abandon the positions immediately.
FTM/USDT Daily Ichimoku Chart
The likely primary support zone is roughly -70% below the current weekly open to $0.38. Interestingly enough, the Fibonacci retracement and Fibonacci expansions that occur in the $0.38 value area have eerily similar number values. 38.2% for the Fibonacci retracement ($0.37) and 138.2% ($0.41). The 2021 VPOC (Volume Point-Of-Control) is also in this value area.
Bears shouldn't believe a selloff is a foregone conclusion. If Fantom were to consolidate further in the $2.20 range, it would begin to make an even strong high volume node in the Market Profile, thereby creating a strong zone of support that will likely act as a launching pad for further, higher highs. Any close above $1.70 would invalidate any near-term bearish sentiment.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
