Experts say Ripple will win SEC lawsuit, which might propel XRP to new all-time highs

- The latest development in the ongoing SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit is that documents are classified as privileged and blocked for public viewing.
- Though institutional investors are yet to take big bets on the altcoin in 2021, retail investors are actively trading in XRP.
- One veteran trader expects XRP price to climb higher in the long-term.
Since XRPArmy and lawyers in the crypto ecosystem consider the US Securities & and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) move to pull documents out of public view as evidence that the case is coming to a close, a Ripple win appears more likely.
Outcome of SEC v. Ripple case may trigger a rally in XRP
The SEC has filed a motion to protect documents requested by Ripple from public viewing.
The XRPArmy, proponents and supporters of XRP, have unearthed one of the 13 entries that count as internal SEC documents in the case.
A speech draft of William Hinman,, former SEC director of Corporation Finance, is enclosed as an entry in an email submitted for review and comment by SEC officials.
Pseudonymous XRP proponent @digitalassetbuy believes that Hinman's speech came from a collection of people's opinions.
Here it is @JohnEDeaton1 The Hinman speech came from this. It looks like a whole collection of people’s personal opinions. https://t.co/3JPoJ316uw— Digital Asset Investor Researcher/Wild Speculator (@digitalassetbuy) September 16, 2021
Hinman's speech is considered critical to the outcome of the case since he delivered a speech declaring that Ether is not a security in June of 2018. Back then, Hinman argued that he had warned Ripple about XRP and advised the company to halt its sales.
On the contrary, Gary Gensler, the current SEC Chair, refused to comment on Hinman's speech.
With the ongoing investigation of the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase, and the firm behind the sixth-largest cryptocurrency, XRP, the XRPArmy asks why the SEC is picking winners and losers in the industry.
The argument dates back to Hinman's 2018 speech.
Charles Gasparino of Fox Business Network shared the SEC's response on September 15.
BREAKING (1/2): @SEC_Enforcement sources tell @FoxBusiness the logic of the agency's case v @Ripple is that the company's infrastructure is STILL being built out so XRP -- the token which was used to finance the thing -- is considered a security. @ethereum infrastructure is— Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) September 15, 2021
The founder of Crypto-Law.us, lawyer and XRP proponent John Deaton believes Ripple will win based on its current defense.
This is why the memo and evidence tweeted out below by @digitalassetbuy helps @Ripple’s Fair Notice Defense.— John E Deaton (@JohnEDeaton1) September 17, 2021
It’s an OBJECTIVE standard. Ripple could have bad intent and still win.
But don’t take my word for it. Here is Judge Netburn: #xrpwins https://t.co/sTa57B2JRR pic.twitter.com/88e4IWApH0
With XRP's largest public holder under investigation by the SEC, institutional investors have not made big moves in the altcoin since December 2020.
However, it is interesting to note that the number of active XRP wallet addresses has increased by over 200% in the past three months.
XRP active wallet addresses over the past three months
The legendary trader and analyst Peter Brandt shared a potentially constructive long-term chart, analyzing the XRP/USD pair.
This is potentially a constructive long-term chart pic.twitter.com/byqGQOCfvc— Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) September 15, 2021
The veteran trader Brandt considers that the altcoin's price chart shows a head-and-shoulders pattern.
FXStreet analysts predict that the altcoin must hold support at $1.06 to avoid a 30% crash; XRP is likely to hit resistance at $1.27 before rallying further.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
US Treasury to launch formal review on stablecoins, Tether scrutinized ahead of oversight talks
The United States Treasury Department is preparing to present a report to the President’s Working Group for Financial Markets on stablecoin risks.
ICX Price Prediction: ICON prepares for 20% descent as bulls fade away
ICON price looks ready for a swift downswing after an explosive run over the past ten days. The crypto markets’ slowdown after the recent run-up makes this bearish scenario a perfect fit.
Avalanche Foundation raises $230 million to accelerate DeFi growth, AVAX surges to new record high
The Avalanche Foundation has announced a new investment round from a venture capital group led by Polychain Capital and Three Arrows Capital. The $230 million raised will support liquidity on the network’s DeFi ecosystem.
Ethereum Classic Price Prediction: ETC coils up for 40% upswing
Ethereum Classic price has been consolidating for about nine days without a clear directional bias. However, ETC shows that it is nearing a crucial support floor on a higher time frame, and an uptrend seems likely.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.