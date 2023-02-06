Ethereum repricing inevitable as ETH's tail risks multiply, $1,243 likely?

- Ethereum price went flat after the US job report threw a curve ball at the markets.
- ETH is set to tank further as tail risks increase by the day.
- Expect February to be a difficult month with a lot of pain to be priced in as ETH can drop 23% for the month.
Ethereum (ETH) price is trading quite flat as markets are moving across the board on the back of the big surprise out of the US jobs report last Friday. With a very steep inclination in people added and wages still gradually rising, the inflation in the US is changing from a supply chain-driven inflation to a demand-driven inflation with a higher paid working force still growing by the month. Add to that the cold war risk after the US shot down the Chinese balloon over the weekend and a nearby second Russian offensive in Ukraine spells trouble for traders ahead, with ETH set to tank back below $1,300.
Ethereum price faces gravity as tail risks weigh down
Ethereum price received a firm repricing on Friday after the US jobs report came out with an upbeat defeat of even the highest estimation pencilled in for jobs added. The numbers confirm the comments Fed Chair Jerome Powell made earlier in the week that the inflation in the US is becoming demand-driven as the US workforce sees its pay still increasing and more people are added to the labor force. Those elements alone mean that the Fed will keep rates steady for longer. This means the price of ETH will likely stay around $1,500 near the monthly pivot.
ETH does get even more weight to the downside as geopolitical headline risk is also flaring up. Not only is the headcount for newly deployed Russian soldiers revised above 500K, but the second offence could come too soon as it will still take over two months before Ukraine will receive its promised tanks. The war element will see ETH break below $1,400, below the 200-day and the 55-day Simple Moving Averages. The last risk factor comes from China and the US, where the spy balloon story is triggering the next phase in a cold war between the two nations and values Ethereum price rather near $1,243, down 23% from where it currently trades.
ETH/USD daily chart
Hard to see much upside with all the above mentioned tensions flaring up. Howevver some upside could come as war-fatigue is set to kick in after nearly a year and markets get accustomed to the stalemate in Ukraine. Expect to see a push through $1,688 and ETH advancing toward $1,928.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Can Visa's large value payments on Ethereum fuel an ETH price rally?
Visa, a global payments giant, seeks to build “muscle memory” around settlements, allowing customers to convert digital assets to fiat on its platform.
Will Uniswap V3 save Binance Coin price from a brutal 20% crash?
A proposal to deploy Uniswap V3 on the BNB chain has ignited a battle in the crypto community. A California-based venture capital firm, Andreesen Horowitz, known as a16z, has used its full weight and deployed 15 million UNI.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Is this the beginning of the end for bulls?
Bitcoin (BTC) price is the glue that is holding this 2023 bull run intact for Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP) and other altcoins. But the BTC bulls are beginning to show some weakness, therefore, investors need to be cautious of a sudden reversal.
Is there more upside to Dogecoin-killer Shiba Inu’s rally after 100% gain in 90 days?
Shiba Inu token burn rate climbed by 67% since February 4. A total of 13,518,918 SHIB tokens have been burned, according to the Shibburn portal. The meme coin gained 100% against competitor Dogecoin in the last 90 days.
Bitcoin: Nonfarm Payrolls on the radar after Powell’s speech propels BTC higher
Bitcoin (BTC) price is at an inflection point as it continues to rally amid multiple sell signals on lower time frames. The Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report, including the unemployment rate and average hourly earnings, is set to be announced on February 3 at 1330 GMT.