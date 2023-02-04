- Ethereum ecosystem developers have agreed to launch the Shapella fork on the Zheijang testnet on February 7.
- According to lead Ethereum developer Tim Beiko, the Sepolia testnet can be launched on Sepolia on February 9.
- Majority of developers on Ethereum are in favor of enabling ETH token withdrawals as soon as possible.
Ethereum network’s core development team has announced that the Shanghai and Capella forks can be launched on the Zheijang testnet on February 7. Tim Beiko, core ETH developer, announced that the two new forks, termed Shapella, will launch at Epoch 1350.
The Sepolia and Goerli testnets will follow closely after. Beiko encouraged validators to test Shapella by acquiring 33 ETH from the testnet’s faucet before the fork goes live.
Also read: Bitcoin on-chain metrics show compelling signs of accumulation and continuation of BTC price rally
Ethereum core dev reveals Shapella devnet is live, testnet will go live next week
Ethereum network’s core developer Tim Beiko told his 99,100 followers on Twitter that core developers wrapped another call on February 2. The developers covered the steps to Shanghai and Capella (Shapella) testnets and the team is resolving configuration issues that came up during launch.
The Shapella fork is planned for February 7, 3 PM UTC. Beiko urged developers to run a validator on the Zheijang testnet, collect 33 ETH via the faucet, start a validator and be ready for Shapella on Tuesday.
The Ethereum core developer argues that if the Zheijang fork goes well, the network would be ready to move to public testnets, Sepolia and Goerli. Testnets are key to the Ethereum ecosystem as they allow developers to discover transaction problems without risking real funds before a blockchain’s mainnet upgrade.
Developers are prepared to unlock 16 million ETH despite concerns
While most ETH ecosystem developers agree that the Shanghai upgrade is on tract, a minority of developers have expressed concern that the majority of them are bowing to public pressure, at the expense of Ethereum’s future.
Several developers downvoted a recent technical proposal to make withdrawals compatible with a specific encoding method. Devs chose to abide by a method that might result in imminent deprecation in the asset.
Micah Zoltu, an ETH developer voiced his concern,
It feels like we’re not thinking about the long-term health of Ethereum. We’re thinking, how do we do what the public wants, today?
ETH developers believe that a low risk proposition and a relatively low-glitch product with a deprecated encoding scheme is better than a delayed product with 16 million ETH tokens staked on the Beacon chain contract.
This means the forks and testnets will occur at the stipulated time, as the ecosystem prepares for a massive ETH unlock. To know more about ETH token unlock, check this out.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Assessing the possibility of Bitcoin price crash to $20,000 after US NFP rises to 517,000
The United States unemployment rate for January came in at 3.4% which is lower than forecast of 3.6%. The Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data shows that 517,000 jobs were added in January, which is much higher than the expected 185,000.
Cardano price could get help from US job report to clean up winter losses, 31% gains on the horizon for ADA
Cardano (ADA) price has succeeded in breaking above key levels near $0.39 as the pivotal historical level at $0.388 and the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) all got broken to the upside with the Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday.
Ethereum Classic Price Prediction: Is ETC safe in this bullish channel?
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is set to book a very outright bullish intraday session just hours before the US session kicks in. As the dust is settling for global markets after all major central banks had their say on Wednesday.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Nonfarm Payrolls on the radar after Powell’s speech propels BTC higher
Bitcoin (BTC) price is at an inflection point as it continues to rally amid multiple sell signals on lower time frames. The Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report, including the unemployment rate and average hourly earnings
Bitcoin: Nonfarm Payrolls on the radar after Powell’s speech propels BTC higher
Bitcoin (BTC) price is at an inflection point as it continues to rally amid multiple sell signals on lower time frames. The Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report, including the unemployment rate and average hourly earnings, is set to be announced on February 3 at 1330 GMT.