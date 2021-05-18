Ethereum Classic Price Prediction: ETC primed to resume its uptrend

- Ethereum Classic price consolidation period could be coming to an end.
- ETC seeks to break resistance at $90 and march toward $132.
- Investors must pay close attention to the $82 support level because dropping below may invalidate the bullish outlook.
Ethereum Classic price reached an all-time high of $180 on May 6. Since then, ETC entered a stagnation phase that could result in a 55% upswing.
Ethereum Classic price looks ready to advance higher
Following the peak in early May, Ethereum Classic price has seen a large number of investors sell part of their positions to ensure profits. The increase in selling pressure has pushed ETC down by more than 50% since then toward a low of $75.
As Ethereum Classic price made a series of lower highs and higher lows through the correction, a symmetrical triangle developed on the 4-hour chart. This technical pattern predicts that ETC could stage a 56% move upon the breakout point.
A spike in buy orders that pushes Ethereum Classic price above the triangle’s resistance trendline at $90 might signal the resumption of the uptrend. ETC could then gain over 40 points, to hit a target of $132.
ETC/USDt 4-hour chart
Even though the odds seem to favor the bulls, a rejection of the $90 resistance level could spell trouble for Ethereum Classic price. Failing to crack this hurdle may see ETC retrace toward the triangle’s lower trendline at $82.
If this support level cannot contain the bearish momentum, Ethereum Classic price may drop by another 56% to $37.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Polygon sets up new all-time high at $2.18
MATC price shows a bullish bias that has catapulted it to a record level. If the buyers continue to pile up the bid orders, Polygon could slice through the immediate barrier and reenter price discovery mode. However, failure to do so could result in a retracement to the weekly lows.
Cardano finds stiff support above $2
Cardano price has encountered significant selling pressure after conquering an all-time high of $2.45. Despite the 12% nosedive seen recently, a crucial support level might keep falling prices at bay.
Shiba Inu remains at crossroads
SHIB price has been ranging since May 13 but recently dipped into a crucial demand zone. Although Shiba Inu swept below this support area, it has managed to recover despite remaining range-bound.
SafeMoon price rebounds 10% after Dave Portnoy reveals SAFEMOON investment
Barstool Sports Founder Dave Portnoy recently announced his support for SafeMoon, while appearing on a video comparing six altcoins. The American internet intends to back the new cryptocurrency to see whether his actions could impact market movements.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.