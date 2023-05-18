Dogecoin price sees gains melting away as turmoil builds

- Dogecoin price is tying up with slim gains for the week.
- DOGE is not seeing any real bullish signs as global markets are on edge.
- Expect to see more downside pressure as this week’s profit could collapse.
Dogecoin (DOGE) price is for the moment showing some small signs of recovery, while the overall performance is still a big letdown for many investors. DOGE though is in dire need of some fresh inflow and investor funds, while that group will wait to put its money to work until it finally sees some upside potential. As long as the Death Cross is still present, DOGE will remain hanging on the ropes as it is on Thursday.
Dogecoin price still bears a 20% negative risk
Dogecoin price is carrying a slew of bearish elements within its trading setup. Not only is the current price acting below both the 55-day and the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), but it is the 55-day below the 200-day SMA that gives us the Death Cross. All technical elements confirm a more negative outlook as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) still has ample room to head lower.
DOGE does have a line in the sand at the moment near $0.068. That level falls in line with the low of last week and is just inches away from the monthly S1 support level. Once that breaks, it will be a clear path downwards to $0.057, which is both a pivotal floor level and the monthly S2 for May, carrying a 20% devaluation with it.
DOGE/USD weekly chart
The one element that could attract more investors and make DOGE a more attractive place for putting away some money would be if DOGE can break the high of last week. A break above $0.077 would be seen as a bullish breakout that would certainly attract more traders. A reentry above the 55-day and the 200-day SMA would be next with ultimately a return to $0.100.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AVAX price should tank further as Avalanche price action heads toward $13
Avalanche (AVAX) price is continuing its decline at a slow grind as a bearish triangle has been formed on the charts – a recognizable pattern. Pressure is building again with investors on edge as plenty of tail risks exist.
Shiba Inu price cracks under pressure, while 10% loss would bring new low for 2023
(SHIB) price is still very much caught in a downward trend channel, and a swift recovery or breakout is nowhere to be seen. Bulls are finally able to let at least the price action trade a bit sideways for this week, while once again cracks are starting to show.
Polkadot (DOT) Price is stuck in pennant formation with a breakout coming
DOTprice action showcases some easing in its evolution on the charts after the firm rejection it received in early May against the 200-day SMA. It appeared there was nearly no end to the sell-off that brought DOT from nearly breaking above $6 to instead nearly breaking below $5.
Chainlink whales begin accumulation as LINK enters opportunity zone
Chainlink, the token of the decentralized blockchain oracle network, has likely hit the bottom in the current market cycle. LINK’s average trading returns have consistently declined, with 63.26% of holders sitting on unrealized losses.
Bitcoin Ordinals dropping popularity sees BTC hashrate and price decline
Bitcoin Ordinals that enable the addition of text, images and code on the smallest unit of a BTC, a satoshi, have noted a decline in its popularity.