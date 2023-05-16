FXStreet Team FXStreet Team
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Cryptos & Litecoin – American Wrap 16 May

Polygon investors’ activity stumbles as MATIC price crashes by 30% in a month

MATIC price has witnessed the lower ranges of March over the last month and is currently on the way to potentially test year-to-date lows. The fear of this happening has left investors paranoid, resulting in their pull back from the network. This maneuver will end up playing in their favor as the altcoin is exhibiting signs of recovery.
MATIC/USD 1-day chart

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have more gas in the tank, PEPE fails to make an impact on traders

Shiba-Inu-themed meme coins Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) faced intense competition from PEPE meme coin, inspired by the “Pepe the Frog” meme. PEPE yielded 1,200% gains for holders between May 1 and 8, driving the token’s popularity and interest from participants in the crypto community.
DOGE, SHIB and PEPE trade volume
Litecoin (LTC) price is set to make a stellar move this week as bulls have been jumping into the price action since Monday. With heavy buying underway, bulls have already reached the first significant cap at $90 with the big psychological figure and the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at hand. When bulls can make their way through here, not much is in the way for it to extend all the way up to $104.
LTC/USD  4H-chart    
 
