Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: PEPE, Cardano & Dogecoin — Asian Wrap 16 May

Cardano price buy signal offers 10% upside for day traders
Invalidation of the bullish thesis will occur if the altcoin flips the $0.342 support barrier into a resistance level.
Dogecoin price is holding above an important price point after noting a consistent decline for nearly a month. The meme coin leader falling to a two-month low triggered significant activity among a particular cohort, however, their impact on the bigger picture remains rather insignificant.
Best time to invest in Pepe, expert insights from former Dogecoin millionaire
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
ETH’s “smartest holders” could be hinting at a 25% crash in Ethereum price
Ethereum price drawdown came to a halt earlier this week as the crypto market has receded from greed to return to a neutral state. This is also resulting in a slower recovery being expected out of altcoins since Bitcoin’s dominance is still high.
Cosmos price trades in a clear downtrend with 5% losses in sight
Cosmos (ATOM) price has displayed considerable volatility since mid-April, recording massive losses as investors saw all the gains made during the first half of the fourth months slip through their fingers.
Dogecoin daily transactions hit record high surpassing Bitcoin, DOGE gears up for recovery
Dogecoin, the largest meme coin in the crypto ecosystem, witnessed a peak in daily transactions, which climbed to a record high of 650,000. On May 15, DOGE network transactions surpassed Bitcoin and Litecoin, setting a new record.
BlockFi plans to generate enough value for creditors and conclude the Chapter 11 cases
BlockFi crypto lender, now bankrupt, has resolved to liquidate its cryptocurrency lending platform on the grounds that this is the best way to generate enough value for its creditors.
Bitcoin Ordinals dropping popularity sees BTC hashrate and price decline
Bitcoin Ordinals that enable the addition of text, images and code on the smallest unit of a BTC, a satoshi, have noted a decline in its popularity.