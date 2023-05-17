Dogecoin's daily transaction reached lifetime highs after ‘DRC-20’ tokens introduced

Dogecoin's daily transaction volume rose tenfold from the average daily earlier this week to set a lifetime peak following the launch of a new mechanism that now allows the issuance of tokens on the Dogecoin blockchain.
The network saw over 645,000 transactions on Sunday, data from BitInfoCharts shows, briefly crossing both Bitcoin and Litecoin transactions that day before falling back to previous levels as of Wednesday.
Dogecoin transactions bumped over Bitcoin briefly earlier this week. (BitInfoCharts)
Historical data shows Dogecoin typically sees around 20,000 daily transactions However, the introduction of the DRC-20 token standard on May 9 has led to an immediate increase in network activity.
These standards allow developers to issue tokens that take network fees in the form of dogecoin (DOGE). This adds to the value proposition for dogecoin and lays the path for potential decentralized finance (DeFi) services built on the blockchain.
DRC-20 Attracts Criticism
Despite the bump in transactions, not everyone is amused with the DRC-20 token deployment. Critics point out that DRC-20 may lead to network congestion and that it moves away from dogecoin's aim of being used as an everyday currency.
“The DRC-20 Dogecoin community should stop this shameless hype,” wrote one Dogecoin community member on Twitter. “Everyone should probably focus on the transactional currency use case,” said another.
High fees and network congestion are valid concerns for any blockchain as they may lead to the network becoming expensive, and slow, for everyday users – damping adoption plans.
Bitcoin’s own ‘Bitcoin Request for Comment’ (BRC-20) standard went live in March last month, opening the floodgates to two-year high fees as a Bitcoin-based meme coin trading frenzy gained notoriety on the network.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Binance-WazirX exchanges’ relationship clarified after long row; implications for WRX token price
WazirX exchange has finally clarified its relationship with Binance, saying the largest crypto exchange by trading volume controls the WRX token. The giant exchange also manages and controls the wallets holding locked and released WRX tokens.
Dogecoin's daily transaction reached lifetime highs after ‘DRC-20’ tokens introduced
Dogecoin's daily transaction volume rose tenfold from the average daily earlier this week to set a lifetime peak following the launch of a new mechanism that now allows the issuance of tokens on the Dogecoin blockchain.
Shiba Inu price triggers activity from long-term holders; on-chain losses reach two-month high
Shiba Inu price has been moving sideways for the past week, but before that, the meme coin noted a strict downtrend movement. Standing inches away from the December 2022 lows, the altcoins are noting a sudden bearishness on-chain.
XRP lawsuit: Victory edges toward Ripple after Judge Torres denies SEC motion
Ripple enjoys a new victory in the XRP lawsuit against the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) after Judge Analisa Torres denied the regulator's motion to seal the Hinman documents.
Bitcoin Ordinals dropping popularity sees BTC hashrate and price decline
Bitcoin Ordinals that enable the addition of text, images and code on the smallest unit of a BTC, a satoshi, have noted a decline in its popularity.