- Dogecoin price staring at consecutive closes below the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) since November 2020.
- Daily volume has not closed above average since February 10.
- Squeeze formation puts DOGE traders on alert.
Dogecoin price is at an inflection point as two technical developments may ignite volatility and bring an end to the long drift sideways of the last month.
Dogecoin price holds a neutral bias for traders
DOGE is set to close today with a squeeze formation confirmation, and it may be the catalyst that shakes the bulls or bears from hibernation. The formation comes at a time when the altcoin will close below the 50-day SMA for the second day in a row, something that has not occurred since November 1-2, 2020.
In early March, the last squeeze formation generated a 30% spike over four days, including a one-day gain of 22% on March 8.
If the squeeze formation resolves to the upside, the first important resistance is the upper Bollinger and Keltner bands at $0.640. A daily close above the resistance will raise the odds that the rally will reach the 0.618 Fibonacci retracement level of the February crash at $0.074.
The clustering of long wicks above $0.080 in early February warns traders not to get too greedy and lock in profits. New all-time highs will have to wait for some months.
DOGE/USD daily chart
With Dogecoin price set to close below the 50-day SMA around $0.056 at the time of writing, SMA traders should be ready for a potential decline to the lower Bollinger and Keltner bands at $0.048. The next credible support is at the 0.618 retracement level of the bull market beginning November 2020 at $0.039. Further weakness will lead to panic and will likely erase a significant portion of the social media-driven gains.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Institutional demand for crypto drops by 60% as uncertainty looms over Bitcoin price
Institutional demand for cryptocurrency-related products has significantly declined in the United States for the week ending March 20. Despite the drop of inflows in the US, European and Canadian institutions have sustained their appetite.
ADA poised for 22% upswing despite bearish technical picture
Cardano's downtrend seems to be coming to an end. Its retreat has been steady since the sellers' rejection at $1.48 (an all-time high). A double-top pattern is likely to have contributed to the incurred losses.
Zilliqa utility hits new milestones while ZIL price prepares for 45% blast-off
Zilliqa-based Singapore dollar becomes the third-largest tokenized currency in the world. The cumulative unique visitors per month has exceeded 15 billion, suggesting investors’ interest in ZIL.
OKEx Korea shutting doors in April as Bitcoin eyes a gigantic technical breakout
OKEx, a renowned cryptocurrency exchange, has announced its intention to close down its subsidiary based in South Korea on April 7. The news was communicated through a notice sent out on Tuesday.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC next target is $70,000, but whales are selling
Bitcoin had a fantastic week jumping to a new all-time high at $61,844 thanks to weakness from the U.S. dollar after the Federal Reserve issues a FOMC statement. The flagship cryptocurrency has maintained its daily uptrend and targets $70,000 next.