GRT mulls an over 30% upswing as it nears crucial demand barrier
The Graph price has been trading inside an ascending parallel channel for almost a month. A bounce from the lower trendline could kickstart a bull rally for GRT. Read more...
DOGE primed for another parabolic run
Dogecoin memes from prominent figures are on the rise, suggesting a reignition of a flame that could propel DOGE price higher. Read more...
Elrond welcomes new staking provider while EGLD price eyes a 40% upswing
Elrond blockchain’s recent addition of Carpathian Stake to its network could prove helpful to its users and might even help give the EGLD price a nudge to ascend higher. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
SEC v. Ripple: Exchanges that relist XRP would not violate securities regulation
According to attorney Jeremy Hogan, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) lawyers have unintentionally implied that, by relisting and allowing trading of Ripple’s XRP, exchanges would not violate any guidelines.
Elrond welcomes new staking provider while EGLD price eyes a 40% upswing
Elrond blockchain’s recent addition of Carpathian Stake to its network could prove helpful to its users and might even help give the EGLD price a nudge to ascend higher.
The Graph Price Forecast: GRT mulls an over 30% upswing as it nears crucial demand barrier
The Graph price has been trading inside an ascending parallel channel for almost a month. A bounce from the lower trendline could kickstart a bull rally for GRT.
LTC signals a 15% crash as it treads on thin ice
Litecoin price has formed a head and shoulders pattern on a 4-hour chart indicating a bearish outlook. If LTC slices through the neckline at $191.86, a 15% drop to $159.85 seems likely. However, a bounce from the demand barrier leading to a decisive close above $208 could invalidate the bearish setup.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC next target is $70,000, but whales are selling
Bitcoin had a fantastic week jumping to a new all-time high at $61,844 thanks to weakness from the U.S. dollar after the Federal Reserve issues a FOMC statement. The flagship cryptocurrency has maintained its daily uptrend and targets $70,000 next.